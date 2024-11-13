Are cameras about to get even smaller? A new 100mm metalens has landed – and its only 5mm thick

Taiwanese tech company Optor recently showcased their new metalens at a convention in Japan

A metalens
(Image credit: DC.watch)

The history of modern technological endeavors has been focused on miniaturization, and recently Taiwanese company Optor has been showing off its new ‘metalens’ – a flat 100mm lens, only 5mm thick.

The company claims that the resolution is equivalent to that of a normal lens, and that aberrations have been corrected.

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

