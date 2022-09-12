Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs the iPhone 14 Pro: Is it worth the upgrade?

Apple's latest announcement has many people excited for the launch of the new iPhone 14 range of smartphone devices, but if owning the latest tech has never really been your top priority, then we have some good news for you.

Whenever the latest iPhone is released, the older models tend to drop in price – kinda the same as how FIFA games are worth only pennies as soon as the latest one launches. The iPhone 14 Pro will launch on September 16, 2022, but will the model be the best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab)? And will it cause last year's iPhone 13 Pro to drop in price?

If you didn't see Apple's launch event, here's how the new iPhone 14 lineup compares (opens in new tab). The latest iPhone 14 announcement (opens in new tab) from Apple was a big one, announcing four new models, as well as mega main camera upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with a 48MP camera (opens in new tab) (a 65% larger sensor than on the previous iPhone 13 Pro and Max models) as well as an advanced quad-pixel sensor with an additional 2x Telephoto lenses.

If you're an avid smartphone shooter and unaffected by the current cost of living crisis, then it's a no-brainer to pre-order (opens in new tab) the iPhone 14 Pro (or Pro Max) to get the absolute best out of your smartphone's camera. Check out our guide to the best camera phones (opens in new tab) if you're not set on sticking with an Apple device.

However, you might be better off choosing the iPhone 13 Pro (opens in new tab) as your next phone, over the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. Let's take a look at why.

iPhone 14 Pro camera (Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 Pro vs 13 Pro Camera

There are a few things to consider first when deciding between the iPhone 13 Pro vs the iPhone 14 Pro, the main factor being the camera (we are a website for photographers after all). And it's worth noting that the latest announcement from Apple has revealed the largest upgrades and improvements to the iPhone's rear camera since the release of the iPhone 6S back in 2015!

Here's a quick comparison of crucial camera specifications from both the iPhone 13 Pro (released in 2021) and the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro camera specifications Main camera Telephoto Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera Video iPhone 13 Pro 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm 4K@24/25/30/60fps / 1080p@30/60/120/240fp iPhone 14 Pro 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm 4K@24/25/30/60fps / 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps

As can be seen from the table above, the main differences in cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro vs the iPhone 14 Pro involve the main camera - a ginormous leap from 12 to 48 megapixels which may be the deciding factor for many, but it's also worth noting that the telephoto camera is virtually the same, and as is the ultra-wide camera with the exception of an ever-so-slightly larger aperture of 1.8 on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Other features worth comparing include that the main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro will offer an extended 2x telephoto option, with the actual telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, the same as the iPhone 13 Pro. all iPhone 14 models can now also shoot in a RAW format, or as Apple calls its ProRAW (opens in new tab) recording format, for advanced post-processing and editing of captures with more data to draw from.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera zoom (Image credit: Apple)

As for the front selfie camera, a larger aperture size of ƒ/1.9 will make a difference in capturing portraits with a greater depth of field, also improve by the new dual-lens TrueDepth front camera, now equipped with autofocus. In addition, this improved feature on the front camera offers 38% better light-gathering performance, resulting in less noise in low-light situations when shooting still photos and video.

In addition, there are a host of new modes and features introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro that includes a new Action mode, Photonic Engine, and new Adaptive True Tone flash, not forgetting an improved Cinematic mode.

To learn more about exactly what each of these features can do, check out: 10 ways the iPhone 14 Pro camera will improve your smartphone photography (opens in new tab).

iPhone 14 Pro vs 13 Pro Design and functions

As for the size and functions of these devices, the storage, screen size, and battery life are near enough the same, with the iPhone 14 Pro sharing the same screen size as the iPhone 13 Pro, though the 14 models have slightly improved brightness. Both units have 6GB of RAM, very similar weights, though the iPhone 14 has an updated Apple A16 Bionic chipset.

One of the main changes to take note of, however, is the lack of the SIM card tray on all iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. This is in favor of having to rely entirely on eSIM technology, which could be an issue for those who are with smaller network companies without support for this feature. Is this the end of cellular over satellite?

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island (Image credit: Apple)

As for the design of the iPhone 14 Pro, many will be pleased to hear that Apple is saying goodbye to the notch. Swapping it out for what it's calling the 'Dynamic Island', a new moveable pill-shaped option that can be expanded when tapped and provide alerts and updates such as displaying the music track you are listening to, sports scores, step counts, and whatever else you may wish to customize it with.

iPhone 14 Pro vs 13 Pro Price

If you're not overly sold on the latest features of the iPhone 14 Pro, you might be better off saving money and opting for the iPhone 13 Pro. Although, at the moment it looks like there's not an awful lot of difference in price, in which case it would be worthwhile to grab yourself an iPhone 14 Pro over the 13 Pro for a few extra dollars, if not for the camera advancements alone.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro color variants (Image credit: Apple)

With that being said, if you're a secondhand shopper, you'll undoubtedly be able to grab yourself an absolute bargain price on the iPhone 13 Pro, saving hundreds of dollars after the iPhone 14 Pro has been released and will subsequently lower the value of the iPhone 13 Pro – no longer being the latest offering from Apple.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Prices US UK AUS iPhone 13 Pro 128GB $899.99 £1049 AU$1699 iPhone 14 Pro 128GB $999 £1099 AU$1749

It's worth noting that the prices for the iPhone 13 Pro are up to date (as of the time of writing) but will be subject to change and likely drop as soon as the iPhone 14 is officially released. Keep checking our Best iPhone 13 Pro deals (opens in new tab) hub for the latest and best prices checked and compared across multiple retailers.

You can pre-order all iPhone 14 models now, available from September 16.

