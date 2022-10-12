Apple iOS 16.0.3 rollout fixes camera bug on iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) users rejoice – Apple has released a new bug-fixing update for iPhones: iOS 16.0.3, which is available to download from Apple now (opens in new tab) and takes up about 1GB. The update focuses on addressing a handful of bugs that users have experienced since the launch of iOS 16 (opens in new tab).

iPhone 14 bug fixes

In terms of camera bugs, some iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab) and iPhone 14 Pro Max users have found that their device’s cameras can be slow to launch (multiple seconds in some cases) or that they faced similar delays in switching between modes and this update fixes that annoying problem.

Happily, iOS 16.0.3 also sees the end to incoming call and app notifications potentially being delayed or not delivered on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The update will also fix the occurrence of low microphone volume when using CarPlay for phone calls on all iPhone 14 models (opens in new tab), as reported by users. Finally, the issue with Mail crashing on launch after iPhone users have received a malformed email will also be fixed.

Apple Watch users may also want to update their software to watch OS 9.0.2, which addresses issues including interrupted audio in Spotify and syncing errors with Wallet and Fitness – which have been occurring when users set up a new Watch. The Watch update also puts right a microphone bug and an issue with snooze alarm notifications.

iOS 16.1 incoming

Although iOS 16.0.3 doesn't offer any new features, only fixes, several are coming with the introduction of iOS 16.1, which is said to include the iPhone Lock Screen now being almost fully customizable and also widget support on said screen. This release is expected in the coming weeks alongside the new version of iPadOS.

