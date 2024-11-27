An iMac M1 for just £649? This is the CRAZIEST Apple deal I've seen this Black Friday

By
published

I think this is the best Apple Black Friday deal I've seen so far – Costco is selling the Apple M1 iMac for just £649

Apple 24-inch iMac M1 on a desk in a home
It's getting on in years but the M1 is still a great processor (Image credit: Future)

We all know that Apple products hold their value and that's precisely why this Apple iMac 24-inch M1 deal from Costco is so surprising! I mean, I'm pretty sure £649 for a brand-new silicon-era iMac was unheard of before the best Black Friday camera deals started rolling in.

Now, naysayers, hold your horses! I'm fully aware the M1 chip is nearly four years old at this point and 8GB of Unified Memory in 2024 is rather pitiful to say the least. So I will caveat my excitement by making it clear that this is not the Apple computer for you if you intend to do serious photo or video edits – check out the best Apple MacBook deals for that.

Apple iMac M1
Apple iMac M1 : was £899.98 now £649.98 at costco.co.uk

Save £250 If you're in the market for an Apple Mac but don't want to spend current-gen prices, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this Apple iMac M1. The tech is no longer cutting-edge, but it's still a very serviceable machine for somebody not looking to tax it with serious editing or gaming.

‼️ DISCOUNT APPLIED AT CHECKOUT

View Deal

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

