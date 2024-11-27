An iMac M1 for just £649? This is the CRAZIEST Apple deal I've seen this Black Friday

It's getting on in years but the M1 is still a great processor

We all know that Apple products hold their value and that's precisely why this Apple iMac 24-inch M1 deal from Costco is so surprising! I mean, I'm pretty sure £649 for a brand-new silicon-era iMac was unheard of before the best Black Friday camera deals started rolling in.

Now, naysayers, hold your horses! I'm fully aware the M1 chip is nearly four years old at this point and 8GB of Unified Memory in 2024 is rather pitiful to say the least. So I will caveat my excitement by making it clear that this is not the Apple computer for you if you intend to do serious photo or video edits – check out the best Apple MacBook deals for that.

But...

It's really only the 8GB of RAM that's holding this machine's performance back. The M1 still performs very well in 2024 and this is still a perfectly capable machine for light photo editing, web browsing, and photo organizing. Just be aware that the RAM is not upgradable (nor is anything else for that matter...). This is not the computer to buy if you're looking for longevity.

For the right person, though. It's one heck of a deal!

Apple iMac M1 : was £899.98 now £649.98 at costco.co.uk Save £250 If you're in the market for an Apple Mac but don't want to spend current-gen prices, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this Apple iMac M1. The tech is no longer cutting-edge, but it's still a very serviceable machine for somebody not looking to tax it with serious editing or gaming. ‼️ DISCOUNT APPLIED AT CHECKOUT

The Apple iMac M1 is built around the first generation of Apple's silicon chips for Mac. But while the M1 is an aging CPU, it still performs admirably in 2024. And this machine's display output is top-notch. You get a gorgeous 24-inch 4.5K Retina screen that can provide 500 nits of brightness.

Plus, this is an iMac – in my mind – the best-looking Apple Mac on the market. Costco only has the blue color variant available, but I think that's one of the coolest colors, anyway! The only real shortcomings are the lowly 8GB of RAM and small 256GB SSD. But as long as you're not doing anything super taxing and don't anticipate downloading oodles of greedy video games, simply pick up one of the best external hard drives and you'll be fine.

£649 for a silicon-era iMac is a great deal, as far as I'm concerned.

