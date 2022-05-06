Another bulletproof Leica on the way? I think so…

Could we be seeing a Leica SL2-S Reporter on the way? The latest reports suggest that the armor-plated, bulletproof, limited edition could be coming to Leica's advanced mirrorless SL camera line.

A Leica SL2-S Reporter has been tipped by Leica Rumors, citing a source that has given details of the finish making its way to the SL line – similar to what we have seen with the Leica Q2 Reporter and Leica M10-P Reporter.

What is a 'Reporter' edition?

The Reporter edition is of the same style as the limited edition Leica Safari colorway, though it doesn't include a specific lens in collaboration.

However, the matte olive-green finish features bulletproof Kevlar – which is a hint to Leica cameras being used in warzones, and for intense reportage work, where the photographer needs to blend in with the surroundings. This Kevlar grip will wear over time and its weaves will become fibrous, meaning the more you use the camera the better the grip will become (according to Leica).

This is the only style difference to a 'normal' Leica camera; no internals are changed, so this is a purely cosmetic upgrade (or side-grade, depending on how you look at it).

This also begs the question; why just the SL2-S? Leica has two models of this amazing camera: the Leica SL2, which features a 47MP sensor, and the SL2-S, which is more video-orientated and has a lower megapixel count of 24MP.

The Leica Q2 Reporter (Image credit: Leica)

In my opinion if the Reporter edition were to be announced, Leica would do it for both cameras – which wouldn't be a bad thing. I just can't see the manufacturer doing it for one model variant, but I have been wrong before.

So will this actually happen? Looking back, Leica kept it very quiet when it announced that the original Reporter edition was coming to the Q2 series (which I loved when reviewing it), so it is possible that this could be the case here?

Personally, I think it would be a great bonus for Leica to add a Reporter to the SL line-up, whichever camera that might be – but it would all depend on price for immediate uptake of the body.

We've seen the Reporter variant on the Leica Q2 increase the price by extra few hundred just for a cosmetic this upgrade; factor in that the SL2 is larger than the Q2 and it would not surprise me that you might have to pay an extra $500 / £390 / AU $700 on top of an already high-priced camera…

