Angelbird announces new CFexpress Type A cards that offer incredible value

Angelbird has announced a new, accessibly-priced CFexpress Type A card. The Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress 2.0 Type A SE Memory Card comes in 160GB and 330GB capacities, priced at $179.99 and $249.99, respectively. This makes the 160GB capacity cheaper than a Sony 80GB Type A card, while the 330GB version undercuts rival 320GB cards by at least $100, and in the case of Sony's 320GB Type A card, the Angelbird 330GB card is over $200 cheaper to buy.

(Image credit: Angelbird)

Maximum read/write speeds of 820/730 MB/s are also slightly faster than the Sony competition, although they're marginally slower than the fastest CFexpress 2.0 Type A cards on the market, which are capable of 900MB/s read speeds. Angelbird also advertises the cards' sustained read/write speeds: 750MB/s read, and 650MB/s write, and the cards are VPG-200 certified, meaning they're capable of sustaining a minimum 200MB/s write rate. Sustained write speed is much more important for ensuring smooth video capture than outright peak transfer speeds, yet not all card manufacturers are so up-front about sustained transfer speeds.

(Image credit: Angelbird)

With this kind of performance, the Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress 2.0 Type A SE should easily be capable of recording 8K video in the Sony a1, or high-bit-rate 4K footage in cameras like the a7S III or a7 IV. The cards are moisture, dust, shock, x-ray, and magnet-resistant, and have also been engineered to handle accidental power loss, saving buffer files when the power stops unexpectedly. Advanced Thermal Management ensures cool operation without risk of overheating.

The Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress 2.0 Type A SE Memory Card is available to pre-order now from B&H.