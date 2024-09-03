Angelbird announces new CFexpress Type A cards that offer incredible value

By
published

Proof that CFexpress Type A cards don't have to cost a fortune

Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress 2.0 Type A SE Memory Card
(Image credit: Angelbird)

Angelbird has announced a new, accessibly-priced CFexpress Type A card. The Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress 2.0 Type A SE Memory Card comes in 160GB and 330GB capacities, priced at $179.99 and $249.99, respectively. This makes the 160GB capacity cheaper than a Sony 80GB Type A card, while the 330GB version undercuts rival 320GB cards by at least $100, and in the case of Sony's 320GB Type A card, the Angelbird 330GB card is over $200 cheaper to buy.

Read more: The best CFexpress cards

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles