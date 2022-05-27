AGM Glory G1S: heat-seeking smartphone designed to take the knocks

We loved the rugged AGM Glory Pro (opens in new tab) smartphone which we awarded 4.5 stars in our review - it features highly in our guides to the best rugged phones, and to best thermal imaging cameras, too. So, it’s good to see AGM releasing an update to this rugged smartphone in the form of the Glory G1S, which comes with a more affordable $699.99 price tag.

The AGM Glory G1S is being touted as a take anywhere rugged smartphone and with integrated high resolution thermal imaging, night vision technologies and military standard certified MIL-STD-810H for use in rugged terrains and extreme conditions, it’s clearly up to the job.

However, let’s be clear that this is an update to the AGM Glory Pro rather than a straight upgrade – AGM has knocked $200 off the RRP opening the new offering up to a potentially much bigger audience which we can see extending from search and rescue, construction workers, plumbers, fire fighters etc. to adventurers and extreme sport enthusiasts.

AGM Glory G1S: Specifications

The G1S replaces heavy and inconvenient thermal imagers with an advanced 5G smartphone with advanced thermal imaging technology – it boasts 40,000 sensors for faster, clearer thermal 256x192 high resolution images at cinema quality 25FPS and 20MP IR night vision capability.

The IR Night Vision Camera is courtesy of a Sony IMX 350 with 20MP resolution with 1 infrared LED and the thermal camera has a 256×192 resolution with 25fps rate.

Camera wise there’s a 48MP Sony main camera and a 2MP secondary with a 16MP front-facer. It features the same 6.53-inch LTPS TFT LCD Screen as seen on the AGM Glory Pro.

Powered by the same Snapdragon 480 chip as seen in the Glory Pro, the Glory G1S is also MIL-STD-810H certified for protection against water, dust, and shock. It also has a IP68/IP69K rating meaning it’s 100% waterproof – AGM say it can be submerged below 1.5 meters for more than 30 minutes.

Running on Android 11, the AGM Glory G1S features dual SIM, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack and is NFC compatible. Other features include: noise suppression, fingerprint sensor, laser pointer, flashlight, and customizable side button.

AGM Glory G1S vs AGM Glory Pro

So, how do these specs differ from that of the AGM Glory Pro? Other than the price drop, the main differences are the Glory G1S is 1.15% lighter which is probably thanks to the 5500mAh battery and lack of wireless charge, compared to the Glory Pro’s huge 6200mAh battery. Storage also sees a downgrade as it’s 128GB on the Glory G1S, compared to 256GB on the Glory Pro. The Glory G1S comes with a lanyard eyelet on the corner, which will appeal to its target consumer group and is something that was missing from the Glory Pro.

AGM Glory G1S: Price & availability

The AGM Glory G1S is available immediately from the company themselves and also via Amazon. It costs $699.99 and has recommended T-Mobile service compatibility in the US.

