After 15 years, Sony could be saying goodbye to its Xperia smartphones

It’s been 15 years since Sony first introduced the iconic Xperia line of smartphones, and now it looks like the company is gearing up to bid it farewell.

Rumors have been circulating about the future of Sony's popular smartphone line, and there’s now speculation that the company could be introducing an entirely new camera phone to its portfolio.

While it’s hard to imagine a world without the iPhone or the Galaxy by tech giants Apple and Samsung, it somehow feels more reasonable for Sony to deliver something completely new. The Xperia line never had the same traction or customer base, but that’s not to say that they weren’t good phones; they were just very expensive and, in my opinion, not as stylish.

The Xperia line wasn't always the flagship series for Sony's smartphones and tablets. I still remember its Sony Ericsson phase, which arguably at the time produced some of the best mobile phones such as the K800i, W580i and the C905. The Xperia brand was launched in 2012 as a way to consolidate its mobile range and, its latest offering is the Xperia 1 V with a 52MP main camera and a 12MP zoom, wide-angle and front-facing camera.

Recent developments have fueled speculation about the end of an era. Notable Sony Xperia leaker Zackbuks posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, stating, "2008-2023 Xperia the best." This enigmatic message has led some to interpret it as a potential farewell to the Xperia legacy after 15 years.

If Sony does decide to part ways with the Xperia brand, it wouldn't be the only significant change on the horizon. Reports suggest that a Sony phone tipped for release in 2025, potentially the Xperia 1 VII, could feature cutting-edge under-display camera (UDC) technology.

This innovation aims to address the perennial issue of the front-facing "selfie" camera, allowing for a seamless, bezel-free display. Sony has long adhered to the practice of placing the front-facing camera within the top bezel of its Xperia phones, making a shift to UDC a significant change.

While industry insiders previously speculated that Apple might adopt UDC technology by 2027, through a partnership with LG, some Xperia enthusiasts believe that Sony will be the pioneer, with plans to unveil the technology as early as 2025. The next couple of years will be very interesting, even if we say goodbye to a familiar brand.

