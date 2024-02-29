Affinity Photo: 50 more cameras now supported, plus new HDR support

By Ben Andrews
published

Photoshop rival software gets even more versatile

Affinity Photo 2.4
(Image credit: Serif)

Serif has added support for 50 new cameras to its photo editing software package, Affinity Photo. This latest version, 2.4, now supports camera models including the Nikon Z8, Zf and Z30, along with the Sony a7R V, A9 III and A7C II. Newer Panasonic cameras such as the G9 II and GH6 are also now compatible with Affinity Photo. While expanded camera support is always welcome, Serif hasn't exactly been quick in adding some of these models to its supported camera list, as cameras like the Nikon Z30 and Sony a7R V are now over a year old.

But Affinity Photo version 2.4 doesn't just add extra supported cameras. Serif claims it is now the first photo editor to offer 32-bit HDR support, thanks to the addition of 32-bit HDR PNG 3rd Edition. This is in addition to the current True HDR support for both Mac and Windows, and means Affinity Photos meets all key requirements for high dynamic range on-screen graphics. Affinity has apparently worked with North American sports broadcasters to ensure this new HDR support is compatible with industry standards. The software is also able to export HDR images to display in Google Chrome, with other web browsers expected to offer similar HDR support soon.

(Image credit: Serif)

Also in the Affinity creative suite is Affinity Designer, a vector graphics app that rivals Adobe Illustrator. The latest version now supports DWG and DXF file exporting, enabling vector outlines created in Designer to be imported into CAD software - ideal for architectural workflows.

Affinity version 2.4 is now available as a free upgrade for existing users. The Affinity suite, including Photo, Designer and Publisher, can be purchased for Windows or Mac for a one-off cost of $164.99/£159.99, with no subscription required. Alternatively, Affinity Photo is available as standalone software, priced at $69.99/£67.99.

