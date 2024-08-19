Adobe Lightroom now gets Frame.io cloud-to-camera collaboration

Adobe has chosen World Photography Day to announce that it is launching Frame.io support for its Lightroom photo-editing software. The update will allow Lightroom to store images in their Lightroom library as they shoot - and allow them to collaborate over the cloud with someone, say, who is editing the images they are shooting at a wedding.

Adobe bought Frame.io back in 2021, when the cloud-based service was best known as a video-editing tool that allowed you to upload your footage as you shot it. But in the last three years it is increasingly being used as a photo-editing collaboration tool too. See our article on Frame.io – pricing, how you download it, and what is it

Frame.io is already fully integrated with Adobe Premiere and After Effects programs, but it is currently only enabled for Photoshop if you are a Creative Cloud Enterprise customers. Lightroom's Frame.io functionality will be available in Beta from today - making this online collaboration and back-up tool available to far more photographers. Cameras recently released by Fujifilm and Panasonic provide the necessary C2C (camera-to-cloud) support to enable integration with Frame.io.

(Image credit: Adobe)

"Simply pair your camera-to-cloud enabled camera to a Frame.io project and connect to Lightroom using your Adobe ID", says Julia Rickles, Senior Product Designer at Frame.io. "As you capture images, your photographs will automatically appear in Lightroom on desktop, mobile and web. Whether you are collaborating with another editor while you shoot or are simply looking for a direct path from your camera to Lightroom without moving a memory card or connecting a cable."

You can start using Frame.io for free, with 2GB of storage limited to two users for two projects. For unlimited projects, the monthly cost starts at $15. The Lightroom Beta will work with Frame.io v4 Beta which was announced at NAB in April.

See Adobe's blog announcing the new new Lightroom-Frame.io Beta for more detail.