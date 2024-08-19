Adobe Lightroom now gets Frame.io cloud-to-camera collaboration

By
published

All photographers can now use Frame.io, as Lightroom Beta launches on World Photography Day

Lightroom Frame.io integration
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has chosen World Photography Day to announce that it is launching Frame.io support for its Lightroom photo-editing software. The update will allow Lightroom to store images in their Lightroom library as they shoot - and allow them to collaborate over the cloud with someone, say, who is editing the images they are shooting at a wedding.

Adobe bought Frame.io back in 2021, when the cloud-based service was best known as a video-editing tool that allowed you to upload your footage as you shot it. But in the last three years it is increasingly being used as a photo-editing collaboration tool too. See our article on Frame.io – pricing, how you download it, and what is it

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles