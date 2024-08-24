These are the best camera deals I've seen this August Bank Holiday

The weather this Bank Holiday Weekend might not be the best for photography in many areas of the UK, but there is some sunshine in some of the camera deals that we have seen popping up at the stores. With some new sales starting on cameras and lenses.

We'vie picked out six of our favourite deals that we have spotted so far to whet your appetite for a spot of sofa shopping!

Sony A7 III | was £1,399 | now £989

Save £410 at Clifton Cameras Sony's blockbuster body boasts a 24.2MP full frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization and 4K video. This is the best price we have seen on this best-selling mirrorless camera.

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE | was £2,519 | now £2,299

Save £220 at Park Cameras If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!

GoPro Hero12 Black|was £39.999|now £299,99

SAVE £125 at GoPro. The best deal on the flagship GoPro action camera right now is from GoPro itself - as they are throwing in a free year's GoPro Subscription (usually, you just get a 50% discount on this Premium £49.99 service that offers member discounts and cloud storage for all your videos).

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 14-28mm + 85mm f/1.8 | was £2,598 | now £1,799

Save £799 at Wex The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to this exclusive twin-lens deal, that effectively gets you the 85mm lens thrown in for free. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was £3,499 | now £2,599

Save £900 at LCE The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition. The advantages of a medium format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. This has been at an amazing price for some time now – but it is still as tempting!

