These are the best camera deals I've seen this August Bank Holiday

Six of the best camera bargains that are on sale right now

Sony A7 III deal
(Image credit: Sony)

The weather this Bank Holiday Weekend might not be the best for photography in many areas of the UK, but there is some sunshine in some of the camera deals that we have seen popping up at the stores. With some new sales starting on cameras and lenses.

We'vie picked out six of our favourite deals that we have spotted so far to whet your appetite for a spot of sofa shopping!

Sony A7 III | was £1,399| now £989Save £410 at Clifton Cameras

Sony A7 III | was £1,399 | now £989
Save £410 at Clifton Cameras Sony's blockbuster body boasts a 24.2MP full frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization and 4K video. This is the best price we have seen on this best-selling mirrorless camera. 

View Deal
Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE was £2,519| now £2,299 Save £220 at Park Cameras

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE | was £2,519 | now £2,299
Save £220 at Park Cameras If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!

View Deal
GoPro Hero12 Black|was £39.999|now £299,99 SAVE £125 at GoPro.

GoPro Hero12 Black|was £39.999|now £299,99
SAVE £125 at GoPro. The best deal on the flagship GoPro action camera right now is from GoPro itself - as they are throwing in a free year's GoPro Subscription (usually, you just get a 50% discount on this Premium £49.99 service that offers member discounts and cloud storage for all your videos). 

View Deal
OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark II|was £2,030|£1,797.52 SAVE £230 at Amazon.

OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark II|was £2,030|£1,797.52
SAVE £230 at Amazon. With its 20MP MFT sensor, 4K video capabilities, and with built-in GND filters the OM-1 Mark II offers pro-grade features in a compact body.

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 14-28mm + 85mm f/1.8 | was £2,598| now £1,799 Save £799 at Wex

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 14-28mm + 85mm f/1.8 | was £2,598 | now £1,799
Save £799 at Wex The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to this exclusive twin-lens deal, that effectively gets you the 85mm lens thrown in for free.  Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. 

View Deal
Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was £3,499| now £2,599 Save £900 at LCE

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was £3,499 | now £2,599
Save £900 at LCE The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition. The advantages of a medium format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. This has been at an amazing price for some time now – but it is still as tempting!

View Deal

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

