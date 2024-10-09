A survey taken by industry-leading cinematographers finds that Arri continues to dominate the pro cinema camera market

A survey taken by IndieWire shows that Arri cameras were the most used cinema cameras in films debuting at TIFF 2024, following on from its dominance at Cannes

Last month the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) hosted some of the most anticipated new films from around the world. As is now tradition, IndieWire reached out to almost 100 DOPs and cinematographers to ask which camera they used for their films – showing Arri as a clear favorite!

Cinema cameras come in all shapes and sizes, with many different options available depending on the logistics of production, aesthetics, and of course budget. Results from the survey carried out by IndieWire show domination by the Super 35 format, with the Arri Alexa 35 and Arri Alexa Mini taking the joint top spot shooting 22 films each out of the 90 films premiered at TIFF.

