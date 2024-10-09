A survey taken by industry-leading cinematographers finds that Arri continues to dominate the pro cinema camera market

Last month the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) hosted some of the most anticipated new films from around the world. As is now tradition, IndieWire reached out to almost 100 DOPs and cinematographers to ask which camera they used for their films – showing Arri as a clear favorite!

Cinema cameras come in all shapes and sizes, with many different options available depending on the logistics of production, aesthetics, and of course budget. Results from the survey carried out by IndieWire show domination by the Super 35 format, with the Arri Alexa 35 and Arri Alexa Mini taking the joint top spot shooting 22 films each out of the 90 films premiered at TIFF.

Arri Alexa 35 (Image credit: Arri)

The survey makes for incredibly interesting reading as it showcases what cameras are popular among filmmakers right now, and the reasons behind choosing those cameras.

The top 5 cameras used in the order of films shot were the Arri Alexa 35, Arri Alexa Mini, Arri Mini LF, ArriFlex, and the Sony Venice. Arri takes the top 4 spots with Sony coming in at 5. IndieWire took the same survey with filmmakers at Cannes 2024 earlier this year and the results were almost identical in the top 5 positions but for the Arri Alexa 35 joining the Mini as number one.

The Alexa 35 and the Alexa Mini have proven to be exceptionally versatile cameras, universally loved by filmmakers. They have shot high-end series and features such as The Last of Us, The Fall Guy, and the latest Bad Boys movie.

Despite modern blockbusters opting for full frame sensors over the Super 35 format, Super 35 remains a top choice among indie filmmakers especially. Although discontinued, filmmakers are still drawn to the Arri Alexa Mini due to its impressive image quality, reliability, and now lower price point due to the new model Alexa Mini LF.

The Assessment, a new movie starring Elizabeth Olsen utilized the Arri Alexa Mini as its primary camera.

Cinematographer Magnus Nordenhof Jønck explains, "The decision to shoot on the Alexa Mini was driven by both artistic and practical considerations. Filming in the rugged terrain of Tenerife we needed a camera that could handle natural light, magic hour scenes, a lot of handheld work in confined spaces, strong harsh sunlight with hard shadows and night scenes lit with only practicals."

He continues, "On top of that the ARRI sensor’s ability to capture colors, especially reds and yellows, was important, since those colors were key to the set design. Additionally, my familiarity and trust in the Alexa system was important, especially with our tight schedule and remote locations."

Sony FX6 (Image credit: Sony)

Another notable inclusion in the survey was the Sony FX6 and Canon C70. These cameras are no doubt professional cinema cameras however sit closer to the consumer end of the market. Both were listed as having shot 2 films of the 90.

The survey and interviews with the filmmakers make for an incredibly interesting read and provide insight into some of the most visually creative minds at work today.

Check out our guides to the best cinema cameras, the best Netflix-approved cameras, and the best cameras for filmmakers.