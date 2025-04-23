I've often wondered what it would be like if cinema cameras were people. Well, now I know, thanks to this hilarious series of skits

Ever wondered what the Sony Venice 2, DJI Ronin 4D, and ARRI Alexa Mini LF would be like if they were people?

London-based videographer Gareth Davies has been at it again, anthropomorphizing our favorite camera brands as a series of cheeky skits.

This time he’s targeted some of the best cinema cameras – specifically the Sony FX6, Canon EOS C400, Arri Alexa Mini LF, Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, Red Komodo-X Z mount, DJI Ronin 4D, Sony Venice 2, Arri Alexa LF, Fujifilm GFX Eterna and the Panavision DXL2.

And while each dramatization is very good, a couple in particular really made me chuckle. My favorite skit in the first video is the Alexa Mini LF; Gareth’s decked out in minimalist, smart-casual clothing and sports a rather questionable German accent (Arri is famously based in Munich).

He makes light of the fact that Arri filmmakers need dedicated focus pullers, saying: “If you need autofocus, maybe you’re not ready for me,” before following up with a zinger regarding the brand’s unmatched Hollywood heritage: “These other cameras, they belong on a shelf. Me? I have one full of Oscars.”

A few other cheeky highlights include the Canon EOS C400 saying: “I’m not overheating anymore. That was the old me.” And the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro: “Now, I might crash sometimes, but have you seen the image, mate? For two grand? That’s daylight robbery.”

My favorite in the second video is the DJI Ronin 4D, where Gareth is constantly moving his head around like he’s a gimbal, when he says: “Sure, I shot Adolescence. You probably watched it on your phone, didn’t you?” Another hilarious highlight is the Sony Venice 2, saying: “If you’re not using full-frame anamorphic glass, don’t even look at me.”

If you haven't already, make sure you check out both videos. And when you're done, head to @87shots' Reels to find the previous skits Gareth has done on consumer cameras. I promise you, they're just as funny!

