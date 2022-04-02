A photo of a monkey reading the paper means the news must be bananas!

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2022 has just opened for submissions, and this year's panels of esteemed judges are ready to see your laughter-inducing photos and videos. Last year's competitions featured fantastically funny foxes, photobombing squirrels and a monkey reading a newspaper, so who knows what the 2022 competition might bring.

Despite being in the midst of a pandemic, last year's competition received a record number of entries. Judges were impressed with the incredibly high standard and genuinely hilarious images that were submitted, so hopes for this year are high. The competition is open to anyone from amateurs to seasoned professionals and It doesn’t matter what you shoot on; it could be a top-of-the-range Canon EOS R5 or even the iPhone 11 Pro, so long as it garners a giggle.

Launched in 2015 by co-founders Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam (who also run the Comedy Pet Photo Awards), the competition aims to take a less serious approach to photography with photos that make people smile. Not only does the competition provide some lightheartedness, but it also benefits wildlife conservation projects. Each year the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards chooses a sustainable conservation organization to support, and this year it’s the Whitley Fund for Nature – a UK-based charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries.

Photos can be entered into one of seven categories including creatures of the air, creates of the land, underwater animals, video, junior and a portfolio category. Images will be judged by a panel of comedians, wildlife experts, photographers and passionate conservationists.

The closing date for the competition is 01 September 2022 and entry to the competition is free! Prizes include a once-in-a-lifetime safari trip to the Masaai Mara in Kenya, a handmade trophy, the prestigious title of Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year and some camera accessories.

Let Me Tell You a Joke (Image credit: Fija Mills)

A Quick Pick (Image credit: Rick Beldegreen)

The Proposal (Image credit: Greg Harvey)

The Ministry of Silly Walks (Image credit: Nicolas Reusens)

