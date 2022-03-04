Submit your funniest photos in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022

If your dog is a bit of a goofball, your cat always finds itself in sticky situations or you have a horse that can’t help but pull funny faces, why not enter the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022! You could be in with a chance of winning a cash prize of £2,000 (approximately $2,700 / AU$3,600) plus your beloved pet could put a smile on people’s faces all over the world.

Following the success of last year’s competition, once again the Comedy Pet Photo Awards is partnering up with Animal Friends Pet Insurance and will be donating a staggering £35,000 ($46,800 / AU$63,700) to various animal welfare organizations. As well as the main cash prize for the funniest photo, there will also be a £1,000 ($1,350 / AU$1,800) prize up for grabs for the most hilarious video.

For the first time ever, young photographers are invited to enter their funny pet photos into the free-to-enter junior competition. “We are super excited to give youngsters the chance to enter for free this year,” said Paul Joyson-Hicks, co-founder of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards. “We all know how much our offspring love our pets so now’s the chance to encourage them to take some brilliant, funny photos.”

The donation from Animal Friends Pet Insurance will go to three charities this year, each receiving a sum of £10,000 ($13,400 / AU$18,200). They include the Wild at Heart Foundation , which strives to end the suffering of stray dogs all over the world, London Inner City Kitties, a small, volunteer-run charity that rescues in London, and Dean Farm Trust, a home for rescued animals. The remaining £5,000 ($6,700 / AU$9,100) will be donated to a charity chosen by the overall winner.

Entries for Comedy Pet Photo Awards are open now and will close on 01 July. It costs £1.95 ($2.61 / AU$3.55) per image to enter, and photos can be entered into the following categories: Dog, Cat, Horses, All the Other Creatures, Pets that Look Like their Owners or Someone Famous, Junior, or Video. For full details on the competition, head to the Comedy Pet Photo Awards website.

