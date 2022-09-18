A lens cap was the one thing that I couldn't buy at The Photography Show – but why?

Is there a shortage of lens caps? Many people believe so! I lost the lens cap to my Sony FE 90mm 2.8 Macro G OSS (opens in new tab) this weekend at The Photography and Video Show 2022, and while I have a spare at home, I thought there was bound to be a suitable lens cap that I would be able to purchase at the show, but boy was I wrong.

The Photography and Video Show 2022 kicked off this weekend at Birmingham's NEC, and among the exciting antics and opportunities to capture photos at every turn, I lost my lens cap.

Losing my lens cap isn't out of the ordinary for me, as unfortunately, I am forever misplacing small items and thinking they're in my back pocket by mistake. Not to worry, but I now needed something to protect my lens when taking it in and out of my bag – thankfully, I was at The Photography Show (opens in new tab)! The best possible place to be to buy the replacement cap that I needed then and there... right?

After heading to the Sony stall, the first point of call on Saturday, they sadly didn't have the lens cap that I needed. Pressing onwards on my quest for a cap, I headed to the Accessory Centre, London Camera Exchange, the Disabled Photographers' Society, Wex, and essentially all other stalls that sold camera cases or accessories, with no luck.

It was very bizarre that at the number one place and photography event in the UK to get exclusive gear and camera bargains, I couldn't find a single sodding lens cap! One person I spoke with at the Camera World stall even suggested that there may be a UK shortage as caps become increasingly harder to source.

Sony employee at stall (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

While this by no means ruined my experience at The Photography Show, I still had an exceptional time getting to meet and explore all of the different brands and purchase Photography Show Exclusives that I wouldn't have been able to find elsewhere (and not to mention the show deals), it was still very bizarre that out of over 250 of the biggest brands in the business, not one of them had a lens cap for sale.

(Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

The Photography and Video Show 2022 will be closing its doors tomorrow, Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect for the National Day of Mourning in the UK. However, the Show will re-open its doors on Tuesday for a whole host of Pro Masterclasses, live talks, and panels.

