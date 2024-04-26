A DJI Mini 4K? Is this photo on Amazon's DJI store a spoiler, a leak, or fact?

By Adam Juniper
published

A drone appears on the DJI store section of Amazon.com you can't buy yet – all DJI tell us is that something is coming

Amazon grab
(Image credit: Amazon)

Following the publication of an image on the Amazon.com site showing a drone apparently called a 'DJI Mini 4', DJI have officially confirmed the launch date of April 29 (the same date we snapped from the site), but no specs.

If you visit the Amazon.com DJI store page, you find a picture of a drone which looks a lot like the DJI Mini 2 SE (and, in that respect, the Mini 2 before it – the airframe has seen the spec refreshed without physical changes). Emblazoned on the arm, though, is the name 'Mini 4K'. It is, for now, not a link – it's just a picture; other parts of the page have a 'buy now' button.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

