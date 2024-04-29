A cut above: this backpack claims to protect your gear against a knife attack!

The HubPack 33 backpack from Korin Design is packed with clever features, including anti-theft exterior fabric

When you're carrying expensive camera gear or computing equipment, you want to keep it well protected. But while many backpacks provide great protection against bumps and general rough and tumble, it's unlikely they'll do much to stop a thief trying to gain entry by slashing the bag open with a knife. The HubPack 33 backpack from Korin has been design to stop just such an attack, thanks to its anti-cut fabric exterior that contains a high percentage of fiberglass.

