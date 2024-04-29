A cut above: this backpack claims to protect your gear against a knife attack!

When you're carrying expensive camera gear or computing equipment, you want to keep it well protected. But while many backpacks provide great protection against bumps and general rough and tumble, it's unlikely they'll do much to stop a thief trying to gain entry by slashing the bag open with a knife. The HubPack 33 backpack from Korin has been design to stop just such an attack, thanks to its anti-cut fabric exterior that contains a high percentage of fiberglass.

(Image credit: Korin Design)

And the security features don't stop there. The zips securing the main compartment can be anchored closed in a TSA lock, and there's metal cable that can be used to tether the bag to a fixed object to prevent it from being snatched. On the front of one of the shoulder straps is also an RFID-blocking credit card pouch to guard against data theft. Hidden pockets on the rear panel have been designed to temporarily stow your passport, boarding pass and phone, keeping them close to you while you're transiting through an airport. There's even a pocket into which you can clip your keys.

(Image credit: Korin Design)

The HubPack 33 has a 20.5L total capacity and measures 42.5cm high, 31cnm wide and 18.5cm deep. Its HDPE exterior fabric is water resistant, while the external zippers are water proof. The bag has also been designed with comfort in mind, using shoulder straps containing air pockets to better spread the bag's load, while thick rear panel back pads surround channels to enable air flow. A magnetic sternum strap provides further back support.

(Image credit: Korin Design)

The '33' in the bag's name refers to its 33 total pockets. These include versatile, customisable pockets on the side of the bag for storing either smaller possessions, or longer items like a travel tripod. There's also a waterproof pouch on the side for a water bottle. On the top is a magnetic flap that can be opened to reveal a pocket for your glasses, and on the inner side of the front panel are slots for a 16" laptop and 12.9" tablet. The front panel can be opened through 180 degrees to allow completely unobscured access to the bag's main compartment, which contains a small, removable pouch into which you can store smaller electronics. This can then attach via Velcro to the inside of the main compartment to stop it moving around the bag.

(Image credit: Korin Design)

While the HubPack 33 isn't designed as a dedicated camera backpack, it could still be used to carry a body with single attached lens, alongside daily essentials. At present the HubPack 33 is still a Kickstarter project in the funding stage, but it has comfortably exceeded Korin's funding goal. Korin Design has also successfully produced a number of other backpacks since it was founded in 2016, so there's a good chance the HubPack 33 could make it to production. Korin currently states the retail price of the HubPack 33 will be $229, though Kickstarter backers can pledge from $129 and potentially receive the bag in July.