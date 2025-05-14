Like many photographers, I’m picky about what camera bag I stash my gear in – I once filled a new bag with gear, put it on, and promptly took everything out and returned it to the store. But there’s one bag that I’ve now used regularly for years: The Wandrd Prvke.

The Wandrd Prvke is a camera backpack with a roll top. The main gear compartment opens from the back, which both helps keep gear more secure and allows me to see everything in my bag all at once. I can access the roll-top from the rear, or unroll the top. The rolltop design is expandable, so I can adjust the size whether I need to carry a jacket, a lunch bag, or fill it with even more camera gear.

(Image credit: Wandrd)

Beyond how the gear is organized, however, I love the Prvke’s mix of comfort and design. The straps are comfortable, and there’s an option to add a waist strap (sold separately). The front is made with a weather-resistant material that also comes in several different colors.

But a Wandrd anniversary sale makes the backpack drop by 30 percent in the US. The Prvke is 30 percent off through May 17. According to the Amazon price tracker Camelcamelcamel, that sale puts the PRVKE 31L at its lowest-ever price. The smallest option is $167.30 with that sale, with prices increasing from there as the bag size increases.

Wandrd Prvke Lite: was $239 now $167.30 at Amazon The Wandrd Prvke Lite is the smallest bag in the series, but also the most affordable. It comes with an integrated camera cube, unlike the larger bags in the series, and is suitable for smaller single-camera kits with a few lenses.

Wandrd Prvke: was $299 now $209 at Amazon The Wandrd Prvke comes in 21L, 31L, and 41L sizes to accommodate different sizes of kits. I'm a big fan of the roll top design, comfortable straps, and plentiful pockets. Choose the "photography bundle" option in order to get both the bag and the camera cube insert.

The Wandrd Prvke comes in several different sizes to suit varying sizes of gear. The Prvke Lite has a built-in camera cube instead of the removable one and accommodates smaller kits with one mirrorless camera and a few lenses. The Prvke 21 and 31 accommodate larger kits, although photographers need to make sure to choose the bundle that includes the camera insert rather than the bag-only option. The Prvke 41 is a deeper bag that’s made for larger cameras, like those with built-in camera grips.

While the Prvke is my favorite camera backpack, Wandrd is also offering several other discounts as part of the brand’s 10th anniversary sale. That list includes a 30 percent discount on Rouge Sling bags, a 50 percent discount on Transit backpacks and Travel wallets, 68 percent off X1 Crossbody bags, and 20 percent off everything else. The sale lasts through May 17, with many of those deals available on Amazon as well as Wandrd.com.

