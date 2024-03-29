A black paint Leica M11 is rumored – so does that spell the end for the icon?

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Rumors suggest that Leica is preparing a Black Paint M11. Could that mean the M11 is near the end of its life?

Leica M10-R Black Paint
(Image credit: Leica)

While the Leica M11 is now two years old, having launched in January 2022, we have seen its monochrome equivariant, Leica M11 Monochrom, as well as the recently released Leica M11-P

Now the reports reports are swirling, via Leica Rumors, that another M11 variant could be on the way: the Leica M11 Black Paint.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

