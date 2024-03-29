A black paint Leica M11 is rumored – so does that spell the end for the icon?

While the Leica M11 is now two years old, having launched in January 2022, we have seen its monochrome equivariant, Leica M11 Monochrom, as well as the recently released Leica M11-P.

Now the reports reports are swirling, via Leica Rumors, that another M11 variant could be on the way: the Leica M11 Black Paint.

Top plate showing the Leica engraving of a Leica M10-R Black Paint (Image credit: Leica)

The Black Paint version of the best Leica cameras is often the "last hurrah" for a particular model. We've seen them before, quite often made from brass, with a very high gloss lacquer paint that shines and gives a vintage vibe. This paint is more susceptible to wear, so brass damage (patina) will typically shine through the black paint.

However, the black chrome or standard black body of the Leica M11 is made of aluminum – and therefore the lighter option between that and the silver colorway that features a brass top and bottom plate, so I'm curious to see if Leica just goes with the brass body or if it has come up with a strategy to keep the weight down and use aluminum. I know a lot of loyalists would insist on the brass body on the Black Paint version, but could Leica surprise us here?

Front-on view of the Leica M10-R Black Paint (Image credit: Leica)

If these rumors are to be believed, then we have to ask the question: will this also be a limited-in-number edition? With the Leica M10-R Black Paint only 2,000 units were released worldwide, making them an incredibly rare item. They boast a wonderful Leica engraving on the top plate, which just adds to the special camera's appeal.

I'm sure that any Leica M11 Black Paint would also follow suit and be a limited-edition item, with a set number of units worldwide. I'd also expect a silver chrome shutter button – just like all the Black Paint models.

It's not known when this Black Paint model might come to the market, not even a suggestion of a year, but if and when it launches I can see a lot of photographers wanting to get their hands on it.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For me, though, it is always a bittersweet experience knowing a Black Paint has been released. As in the modern-day of digital Leica-M cameras, the Black Paint marks a right of passage – and opens the door to the new Leica-M camera of the future.

Today's best Leica M11, Leica M11-P and Leica M11 Monochrom deals $8,404.95 View $8,995 View $8,995 View Show More Deals

Take a look at the best Leica cameras, along with the best Leica M lenses for M system bodies and the best Leica SL lenses for mirrorless cameras.