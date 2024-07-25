7Artisans launches bargain portrait prime for Sony full-frame E-mount cameras

It's not often a cheap 85mm fast portrait prime lens comes along, but that's exactly what 7Artisans have just launched for Sony full-frame E-mount cameras. The new AF 85mm F1.8 has instantly become one of the most affordable portrait primes available for Sony shooters, and unlike many budget prime lenses from third-party manufacturers, this one has stepping motor autofocussing, a configurable Fn function button on the lens barrel, as well as a USB-C port in the lens mount to enable future firmware updates. The only obvious omission here is optical image stabilisation, but since this is a lens designed for Sony's IBIS-equipped E-mount bodies, that's not a deal-breaker.

(Image credit: 7Artisans)

Optically you get a 10-element stack structured in 7 groups, including a pair of extra-low dispersion elements and two high-refractive-index elements to improve sharpness and minimise chromatic aberrations. 7Artisans hasn't skimped on the lens diaphragm either, as it uses an 11-blade aperture to keep out of focus highlights well rounded, plus it should also make for very smooth bokeh. And if you'd rather use the lens for close-ups, the 0.8-meter minimum focussing distance allows for this.

(Image credit: 7Artisans)

Despite its full-frame coverage and the inclusion of autofocus, the AF 85mm F1.8 is fairly light, weighing 437.5g, though it should be noted that's still noticeably heavier than Sony's own 371g FE 85mm F1.8 lens. The Sony optic is also shorter, measuring 81mm long compared to the 96mm 7Artisans lens.

But if you can manage that extra bulk, the $299 retail price of the 7Artisans AF 85mm F1.8 makes it almost half the price of the Sony competition. What's more, 7Artisans has already released an AF 50mm F1.8 lens for Sony cameras that we've already reviewed, and which we found to be very good indeed, with respectable image quality. If this 85mm version performs just as well, it could be an absolute steal at the price.

The 7Artisans AF 85mm F1.8 is available to pre-order now from B&H