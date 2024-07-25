7Artisans launches bargain portrait prime for Sony full-frame E-mount cameras

New AF 85mm F1.8 is just $299, yet in our experience it could well be a star performer

It's not often a cheap 85mm fast portrait prime lens comes along, but that's exactly what 7Artisans have just launched for Sony full-frame E-mount cameras. The new AF 85mm F1.8 has instantly become one of the most affordable portrait primes available for Sony shooters, and unlike many budget prime lenses from third-party manufacturers, this one has stepping motor autofocussing, a configurable Fn function button on the lens barrel, as well as a USB-C port in the lens mount to enable future firmware updates. The only obvious omission here is optical image stabilisation, but since this is a lens designed for Sony's IBIS-equipped E-mount bodies, that's not a deal-breaker.

