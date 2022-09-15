5 ways the Google Photos update will transform your Memories

Google Photos launched Memories three years ago and it has gone on to be one of Photos’ best loved features with a massive 3.5 billion Memories viewed by Google phone (opens in new tab) users each month. However, it’s been over a year since Google issued an update, so the one which started rolling out yesterday was overdue – here are five ways it’s set to shake up users’ Memories.

1. Go back in time

The new redesigned Memories experience transports Pixel users back in time. You’ll see more videos than before, including the best snippets from your longer videos that Photos automatically selects and trims and still photos are also treated to a subtle zoom that ties both together. Google promise they’ll add music from next month, too. This will make it a very similar to Memories in Photos on iPhone (opens in new tab), which is certainly a good thing for Pixel users. It really is lovely watching these videos back and reliving special times.

2. Get graphic

(Image credit: Google)

(opens in new tab)

Another new feature Google is rolling out is a new feature called Styles, where graphic art is automatically added to memories. There are several fun designs that make photos pop, including limited-time styles from featured artists Shantell Martin (opens in new tab) and Lisa Congdon (opens in new tab), made exclusively for Google Photos.

3. Share collages

(Image credit: Google)

(opens in new tab)

The update also features a new collage editor, which lets users easily create shareable collages. It’s super simple to use, you pick your photos, select your design (including styles from featured artists) and easily rearrange the layout with simple drag-and-drop controls. There’s even the option to edit the photos right from the collage editor — adjust brightness or contrast, apply filters and more. Google One members and Pixel users can also use additional editing features like Portrait Light or HDR within their collages and access more than 30 additional designs.

4. Get Cinematic

Since its introduction two years ago, Cinematic photos has become one of Google Photos most-saved visual effects and now we are promised that we’ll start to see full Cinematic Memories that transform multiple still photos into an end-to-end cinematic experience – perfect for transporting you back to that moment in time. Cinematic Memories will also have music, making your photos feel a little more like a movie.

5. Share Memories

(Image credit: Google)

(opens in new tab)

Memories in Google Photos are only visible to the owner and it’s always been frustrating that they weren’t shareable – well, now they are! This update sees Google to roll out the ability to share entire Memories with your friends and family in just a few taps on Android (iOS and Web coming soon), so they can view them right from Google Photos on any device.

If you're not sure which Google phone is right for you, take a look at our Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) comparison, plus the Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung S22 Ultra (opens in new tab)and iPhone 13 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab).