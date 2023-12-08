5 Pentax cameras receive new firmware updates adding an out-of-this-world feature!

5 Pentax cameras have been issued new firmware updates, adding new features and enhancing lens compatibility.

The Pentax KF, K-1, K-1 II, K-3 III, and K-3 III Monochrome are the cameras that have been issued the updated firmware by Ricoh. As well as fixing known minor issues and improving camera stability for general performance, the new cameras have been updated to add the HD Pentax-DA 35mm f/2.8 Macro Limited lens to the list of compatible lenses for use with the focus range limiter function.

(Image credit: Ricoh Imaging)

The focus limiter function on the Pentax cameras enables you to set your preferred autofocus range (short-range, long-range, or OFF) from the camera’s on-screen menu. Pentax states: "By limiting the tracking range with this function, users are assured of swift, delay-free autofocus operation."

The Firmware can be found via the links below:

Pentax K-1 MARK II FIRMWARE UPDATE VERSION (2.40)

Pentax K-1 FIRMWARE UPDATE VERSION (2.40)

Pentax K-3 MARK III FIRMWARE UPDATE VERSION (2.12)

Pentax K-3 MARK III Monochrome FIRMWARE UPDATE VERSION (2.12)

Pentax KF FIRMWARE UPDATE VERSION (1.31)

Pentax Astrotracer (Image credit: Ricoh/Pentax)

In addition, the Pentax KF, K-1, and K-1 II have also been given an update to the Astrotracer function, adding Type 2 and Type 3, providing users with new and improved options.

In addition to the existing Astrotracer mode, which has now been labelled Type 1, Type 2 and 3 have been introduced, and the differentiations can be seen below:

ASTROTRACER Type1

Conventional ASTROTRACER function. Shift the camera’s image sensor in synchronization with the movements of stars (diurnal motion) to prioritize the celestial bodies and stars to be captured as solid points.

ASTROTRACER Type2

Shift the camera’s image sensor to half the speed of Type 1 in synchronization with the movements of stars to prioritize capturing the landscape and stars in a good balance.

ASTROTRACER Type3

A simplified equatorial function that enables to track and capture celestial bodies without using GPS. Before actual shooting, a preliminary shot is captured automatically, enabling celestial body tracking from star movements. This feature eliminates GPS positioning wait time and able to shoot in locations subject to previously troublesome magnetic fields. As the star movements are being captured on an image, ASTROTRACER’s auto-tracking function may fail when objects other than stars, such as clouds, enter the image field. In such situations, it is recommended that users select the Type 1 or Type 2 mode. When used with interval shooting, it is possible to perform multiple main exposures with a single preliminary shot."

The Pentax K series is very popular with astrophotographers, and this only looks to continue with the new update aimed specifically at them.

A sample image that was taken using Astrotracer on the Pentax K-1 Mark II with HD D FA 21mm f/2.4 ED Limited DC WR lens (Image credit: Kiyotaka Kitajima | Ricoh/Pentax)

