4 Panasonic cameras receive new firmware just in time for Christmas!

It was only back in October that we received the last Panasonic firmware updates, boosting performance across the Lumix S5 range, but Pansonic has managed to sneak in another just before Christmas.

New firmware updates for the Panasonic Lumix S5 II, S5 IIX, GH6, and G9 II see several issues fixed, along with improved video functionality for the G9 II. Multiple Panasonic cameras have made it onto our best hybrid cameras list, and this update may provide a case for the G9 II to be included as well.

Each model has slightly different update notes, due to different fixes and improvements. They are as follows:

Lumix G9 II

Firmware Ver.2.0

RAW video output over HDMI to Blackmagic Design external recorder

• [5.7K] / [C4K] / [5.8K (4:3)] / [4.4K (4:3)] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 5" 12G HDR and Blackmagic Video Assist 7" 12G HDR, to be recorded as Blackmagic RAW.

RAW video output over HDMI to ATOMOS external recorder

• [5.7K] / [C4K] / [5.8K (4:3)] / [4.4K (4:3)] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI to ATOMOS "Ninja V" "Ninja V+" "Ninja" "Ninja Ultra" "Shogun" "Shogun Ultra" "Shogun Connect" devices, to be recorded as Apple ProRes RAW.

Others

• Operational stability when using in some storage devices has been improved.

• There were cases where horizontal lines would appear in the image when capturing JPEG photos in SH Burst Shot mode. This bug has been fixed.

• Improved operational stability.

Lumix GH6

Firmware Ver.2.5

Operational stability when using in some storage devices has been improved.

Lumix S5 II & S5 IIX

Firmware Ver.2.3 (S5 II) / Firmware Ver.1.4 (S5 IIX)

Operational stability when using in some storage devices has been improved.

There were cases where horizontal lines would appear in the image when capturing JPEG photos in SH Burst Shot mode. This bug has been fixed."

For the majority, the new update is not as impactful as the one back in October. However, all the fixes improve the cameras' operational abilities – and the updates to the video output of the G9 II will be a much-loved addition for filmmakers. The ability to use external monitors via HDMI will increase video recording performance, providing more versatility and creative options.

If you are unsure how to update your firmware, Panasonic provides a helpful step-by-step procedure on the firmware webpage.

