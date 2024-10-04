27,185 Tesla Cybertrucks brought to their knees by the backup camera malfunction!

Tesla's Cybertruck is now on its 5th recall – and it's the backup camera to blame this time!

A camera was to blame when Tesla issued the 5th recall for the Cybertruck – one that potentially affects 27,185 of the divisive stainless steel electric pickup trucks – because it's too slow to respond when drivers shift into reverse.

Regulations require a camera like the Cybertruck's to be ready within two seconds of the reverse is selected, but the Cybertruck's camera has been managing a sluggish 6-8 seconds in some conditions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

