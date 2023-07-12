20% off everything on the Lume Cube website (plus free shipping!)

Been waiting for sweet savings on lighting gear? You're in luck! This is one of the best Prime Day camera deals I've seen: everything on the Lume Cube website is on sale!

Get 20% off all Lume Cube gear with the code "PRIME20" – and on top of that sitewide discount, you also get free shipping!

From the best ring lights to the best LED light sticks and the best LED light panels, there's serious savings to be had right now. Here are some of my highlights…

Cordless Ring Light Pro | was $269.99 | now $215.99

Save 20% This is the best ring light on the market, for my money (literally – I own one!). Great power, beautiful light quality, battery or mains power, plus a remote control!

Studio Panel Lighting Kit | was $349.99 | now $279.99

Save 20% I've used these panels on a number of video shoots and they are absolutely brilliant for either key or fill. Again, having a remote control is an absolute game changer!

RGB Tube Light Mini | was $149.99 | now $119.99

Save 20% Lume Cube was late to the party when it comes to RGB tubes, but the wait was worth it as these are arguably the best on the market. The XL Tubes are great as well, but I love these for their portability and versatility.

Lume Cube 2.0 | was $89.99 | now $71.99

Save 20% The original cube-shaped light that the company is named after! Tiny but mighty, this latest 2.0 version is also weatherproof to withstand whatever you throw at it.

Check out our Lume Cube Ring Light Pro review, along with our Lume Cube 2.0 review and Lume Cube Panel review.