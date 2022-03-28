Why the Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III is a must-have sidearm

Compact cameras like the Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III feel like an endangered species, as my colleague Rod recently lamented. "Do you remember the last time there was a new point-and-shoot camera announcement?" he wrote.

"We've waited over two years for a new point-and-shoot (whether zoom compact or bridge) and I'm sure we're not going be seeing another one again. After all, smartphones these days take far better images (mostly using computational photography or software to achieve that goal), even the budget handsets."

And he's not wrong. The best camera phones are, in many ways, the best cameras you could possibly keep in your pocket. However, they do have limitations – and while they're great for taking off-the-cuff snaps, there's no question that a dedicated photo or video camera gets you better results – and this is where the Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III really comes into its own.

Y'see, it's a genuine Swiss Army knife for all forms of imaging. It's small enough to fit in your pocket, which is the most important thing. It has a 24-100mm equivalent zoom lens – not a fake digital zoom, like on most phones, where the camera is essentially cropping in to the main image and using software to clean it up.

Its 20.1MP APS-C image sensor dwarfs those found in phones, and offers crisp, clean photographs with 30fps burst shooting along with beautiful 4K 30p video – and it features a flippy screen that makes it a fantastic choice for vloggers.

Indeed, the G7 X series has long been the camera of choice for content creators, as it also offers a microphone jack, clean HDMI out and flat video profile. Moreover, it enables you to livestream directly to YouTube.

Yet as advanced as all these features are, they're built into what is at the end of the day still a point-and-shoot camera. Sure, you can unlock all the clever stuff, but anyone can pick this camera up and just start shooting – fire and forget style.

Yes, there are arguably better dedicated photo cameras, or video cameras, or vlogging cameras, or holiday cameras. But if I have to choose one camera that does it all? I'm picking this one.

