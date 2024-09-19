This is the RAREST camera on the market – and I've been shooting with it

By
published

This camera is number 0001 of 1000, making it the rarest camera you can currently buy – and I've been shooting with it!

James Artaiu using the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Edition camera in a woodland setting
(Image credit: James Artaius)

It’s not often I get to use an ultra-rare, limited edition $14,000 camera. But not only have I been shooting with the new Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition recently, I’ve been shooting with number 0001. 

That’s right, only 1000 of these cameras will ever be made, and in my hands is number 0001 – the very first model in the batch. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

