It’s not often I get to use an ultra-rare, limited edition $14,000 camera. But not only have I been shooting with the new Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition recently, I’ve been shooting with number 0001.

That’s right, only 1000 of these cameras will ever be made, and in my hands is number 0001 – the very first model in the batch.

Here's a very quick video intro to the camera and what it's all about – you'll have to forgive me for getting the name of the color wrong!

The RAREST camera on the market! Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Edition 1 of 1000

In case you missed the announcement, the Earth Explorer set bundles together an exclusive version of the Hasselblad XCD 100C in a unique Brown Tundra finish, along with an XCD 55V lens and a slew of accessories – the idea being that this camera is all about exploration, adventure and creating a sense of discovery and inspiration.

While it's a kit more geared towards exploring nature (the Tundra Brown finish is inspired by the outdoor hues of Sweden, where Hasselblad is based), I've been using it more for urban exploration – and it's a brilliant kit for that purpose.

The Explorer Edition is perfect for urban exploration, as well as the great outdoors (Image credit: James Artaius)

The XCD 55V is an inspired choice to bundle with the camera. It's a 43mm equivalent, in full-frame terms, so it's perfect as an all-purpose wanderlust lens that can capture everything from sweeping scenes to intimate close-ups.

The f/2.5 aperture gives you that dreamy medium format depth of field if you want it, or you can stop down to take advantage of all the detail that can be captured by the 100MP sensor. And since the sensor is loaded with ridiculous resolution, you can crop into your files if you want to zone in on a bit of finer detail.

The Explorer Edition has been a great companion to take with me on my travels (Image credit: James Artaius)

I've talked before about how the X2D is a formidable street photography and reportage camera, so I'm really on board with the Explorer Edition's ethos of going out and capturing moments.

It's truly a celebration of what Hasselblad cameras are in the modern day: freed from the constraints of tripods and studios, and blessed with in-body image stabilization and great ergonomics, these are powerful handheld cameras that liberate your creativity.

Yes, I used a $13,000 camera to take cat photos… but just look at the detail in that 100% crop! (Image credit: James Artaius)

The idea of taking a Hasselblad out to shoot on the street or up a mountain really is a bit of a revelation – and it's great to see the company focus on this aspect of its cameras with the new bundle.

Obviously a camera with these specs – and a bundle with this pricetag – isn't for everybody. But as someone who adores the colors that only Hasselblad can deliver, and for anyone who wants to be truly inspired by a camera every time they turn it on, the Earth Explorer Limited Edition really is a slice of heaven.

Using a Hasselblad as an outdoor adventure camera… who'd have thunk it? (Image credit: James Artaius)

I'm a Hasselblad user already, but I've really been motivated by this special edition to get out and shoot. Even the bespoke startup screen, with the funky "Earth Explorer" logo that pops up when you turn the camera on – it's like this machine is begging you to go outside and take pictures.

I've been visiting family and stuck in the city for the past couple of weeks, but I'm genuinely excited to take this kit out and shoot some fun rural shots on my next hike. Until then, I'll leave you with a few photos taken on my walk around the city earlier this week.

Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Edition with XCD 55V lens (1/60 sec, f/8.0, ISO64) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Edition with XCD 55V lens (1/15 sec, f/9.5, ISO64) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Edition with XCD 55V lens (1/500 sec, f/2.5, ISO64) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Edition with XCD 55V lens (1/45 sec, f/2.5, ISO400) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Edition with XCD 55V lens (1/15 sec, f/2.5, ISO64) (Image credit: James Artaius)

