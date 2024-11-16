This 360° camera is a Time Magazine best invention of 2024 – but why now?

The Insta360 X4 – the 360° camera I reviewed earlier this year – has just been named by Time as one of the Best Inventions of 2024. And, given the heritage of the Time brand, Insta360 is pretty chuffed!

There is no argument that the Insta360 X4 is a spectacular 360° camera, costing little more than premium action cameras but able to capture 8K worth of video with back-to-back lenses (which enable it to see in every direction and then choose where you are pointing – and how close or wide the shot is – later on).

You can see why Insta360 would be pleased to have its invention highlighted by Time – but is it that much of an invention? What about the Insta360 X3, which was a similar 360° camera with a lower resolution available last year, and I've also used on family holidays?

This is where we have to accept that, in reality, while the Time brand might resonate in history, it also exists today, and has to compete in the same media landscape as everyone else – even Digital Camera World.

As you no doubt know, modern media players earn money in one or more of three ways: from direct payments like subscriptions, from advertising, and from 'affiliate advertising' – meaning from shops like Amazon when a site sends traffic to them. If, for example, Time – or DCW – recommends a product, and adds a link on the site, that recommendation effectively contributes to the income.

Taking a picture of my son with the Insta360 X4 (Image credit: Adam Juniper)

That's nothing new, and as you can imagine for a site like Digital Camera World – which comes from a heritage of magazines with unbiased reviews – affiliate income isn't something we ignore, but we also have strict editorial policies to ensure it doesn't affect our recommendations.

The point is that, if affiliate revenue didn't exist we would still be reviewing cameras because that's who we are! Time's list of inventions is legend, but only since the era of affiliate income has it reached 200 items with 'Buy now' buttons in categories like electronics.

I don't want to say that Time may not be the most knowledgeable in every category it now covers – not least 360° cameras (especially as it has chosen well here). But in the 130 words on the device before the words 'Buy now' the only quote is promotional, from an Insta360 staff member!

Perhaps I shouldn't be so snarky, though – at least Time and I can agree that the Insta360 X4 is a brilliant device. I, at least, know I have tried it – and that is why it's one of DCW's best action cameras and at the top of our best 360° camera guide!