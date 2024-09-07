The new GoPro Hero is the simple action camera I've been waiting for!

By
published

The new GoPro Hero is the action camera I've been looking for and I'm putting my mouth where my mouth is and buying one!

GoPro Hero (2024)
With no front screen or fancy features, the GoPro is perfect choice for me for POV shots (Image credit: GoPro)

If you're anything like me you may have been captivated by POV street photography videos from the likes of Paulie-B or even the works from Sarah & Jeff Ascough- AKA Walk Like Alice and have wanted to purchase one of the best action cameras for yourself.

Well, I have been at this stage for a while now, thinking do I really need the 5.3K of the GoPro Hero 12 Black, the whopping 8K of the Insta360 Ace Pro, or the amazingly tiny 4K Insta360 Go 3S that I could fit on my camera hotshoe. Each is a great action cameras in their own right, but all seem just to have too many features for me.

Even our highly-praised DJI Osmo Action 4, which I was very tempted to spend my hard-earned cash on, still didn't appeal to me due to it having a front screen, which I don't need. I thought to myself that what I want is a simple 4K camera that's small enough to do POV street photography, while also not having a front screen, and having a good battery life.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

