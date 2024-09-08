The laptop is obsolete for the working photographer: phones and iPads killed it!

It's been over a year and I've edited all my images on my phone via Adobe Lightroom – is the laptop no longer needed?

There has been a long-winded debate over many years since the iPad first came into existence, and when our mobile phones began to become more powerful: are even the best photo-editing laptops really necessary?

I've been a professional sports photographer for nearly 20 years and I always used a laptop – but since I've switched to street and documentary work, I began to realize that everything I do on my laptop can be done on my phone. 

