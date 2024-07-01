In a digital world, I'm shooting more film than ever – and it's good for my soul

I'm shooting more film than ever before. It's not about instant gratification; it's about being present and enjoying the journey

In today's digital age, where we can effortlessly transfer images from our best mirrorless cameras to platforms like Instagram and Threads in mere seconds, I find myself gravitating towards film photography more than ever. It’s a therapeutic experience, and here’s why I believe you should consider giving film a second chance.

There was a time when film photography was the only option. It was natural to visit the drugstore to pick up a few rolls of film for a family weekend trip, and we all have memories of a relative who always brought a camera to capture special moments.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

