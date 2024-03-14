Scott Kelby: I love getting to talk with photographers from all different backgrounds at The Photography and Video Show

Digital Photography legend, Scott Kelby on why he loves visiting The Photography and Video Show and his journey in photography

A portrait of a young woman against a bright background
(Image credit: Scott Kelby)
Scott Kelby
Scott Kelby

A legendary name in photography education, Scott is the president and CEO of KelbyOne, the online educational community for photographers, Photoshop and Lightroom users. As well as being a best-selling author of photography books. Scott also hosts the hugely popular photo talk show, ‘The Grid’. Come and see him at TPS 2024 at the NEC, Birmingham - check here to see where and when he is appearing.

When did you start out in your current photographic genre?

I shoot three genres – travel, people (portraits, beauty and fashion) and sports. I guess I really just shoot people – it’s just that some are moving very fast! I started shooting film in the 1980s, but in the early 90s, I got burned out and stopped shooting altogether. I put my studio hot lights, cameras, light meters and flashes up in my attic and didn’t touch a camera again until I held my first Nikon DSLR at a show around the year 2000, and that reignited my passion for photography.

What are your favorite aspects of talking at events like The Photography & Video Show?

I love getting to talk with other photographers from all different backgrounds, and The Photography & Video Show brings together so many photographers from many backgrounds. I also love teaching in front of a live audience. So much of what I do these days is creating online courses, but nothing beats the energy and instant feedback that you get from a live audience – especially the type of audience brings in. They’re passionate, totally engaged and not afraid to have a good time. Plus, there’s a shared feeling that we’re all in this together – everybody is so willing to help each other, share what they know and compare tips and techniques – it’s an incredible atmosphere to teach in, making it a really special event. 

Scott Kelby

(Image credit: Scott Kelby)
Get your ticket

The 2024 Photography & Video Show takes place at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK, from March 16-19. at The Photography & Video Show box office. To save 20% on your tickets, use our discount code DCWTPS24, by March 14. There are further discounts if you want to come for two or more of the four days of the show. Students and members of the trade can get free entry on any of the days if they pre-register before March 15.

Who and what else are you excited to see at The Photography Show?

I absolutely love visiting the vendor booths and watching the demos and presentations from leading photographers. There is so much education on the show floor, and I cannot tell you how much I’ve learned from sitting in the audience at the Canon, Nikon or Sony booths, and even the smaller booths – I so look forward to that. Plus, I just like seeing the new gear. I’m a bit of a gear junkie, so this is like visiting new gear heaven, so I’ll be busy scoping out all the new goodies. I can’t wait!

What key skills are needed for your line of work?

I think a crucial skill is the ability to tell a story. We are essentially visual storytellers, and instead of a typewriter or computer, our camera is the tool we use to weave our stories, so I think having that skill is hugely important.

Outside of professional assignments, what are your personal photo interests?

My personal photo interest is simply capturing a visual history of my wonderful family and my life, and I do most of that with my iPhone. I also want to start shooting more videos this year, especially when I’m doing a workshop.

(Image credit: Scott Kelby)

(Image credit: Scott Kelby)

My favouite kit

Canon EOS R6 II 

This full-frame mirrorless camera sports a 24.2MP sensor, an advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system and excellent low-light performance at high ISO settings. It's small and lightweight, while the handling is unmistakably Canon. It's a perfect companion for travel and landscape photography. 

Scott Kelby

(Image credit: Scott Kelby)

Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 

This superzoom lens is the ideal choice for travel photography, offering both inclusive wide-angle and telephoto focal lengths in one optic. It represents a new breed of full-frame superzoom optic, an area of the lens market traditionally reserved for APS-C and Micro 4/3 cameras. The image quality is great for everyday photography, with nice sharpness and contrast, while the aperture range remains useful even in dim light, especially when paired with an IBIS-equipped body like the EOS R6 II.

Scott Kelby

(Image credit: Scott Kelby)

Canon RF 14- 35mm f/4L IS USM

The so-called 'trinity' lenses get all the hype, but this f/4 zoom offers excellent image sharpness, even at the edges of the frame and provides even more wideangle reach than its far more expensive Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM cousin. The IS system is also exceptional, allowing handheld shots at very low shutter speeds, which is highly useful for travel and interiors, where a tripod is not allowed. 

(Image credit: Scott Kelby)

Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.3

For grabbing close-up shots of athletes and sports cars, this affordable super-tele zoom enables frame-filling shots even when the subject is further away from the camera. It's perfect for athletes and track sports, as well as motorsports, allowing the photographer to capture both far and closer action, which normally requires a change of lens.

Scott Kelby

(Image credit: Scott Kelby)
