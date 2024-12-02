Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? Is now time for the Samsung Flying Drone Camera?

A render video purporting to be a Samsung Galaxy S25 with a built-in drone is getting a lot of attention on YouTube and elsewhere, though there isn't a lot of evidence (or physics) to support the idea.

YouTuber 'AR Technology' has created (or re-re-titled) a render which seems to show a tiny selfie drone which is just about plausible, until you give the physics any serious thought!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - Flying Drone Camera - YouTube Watch On

Of course it'd be amazing if Samsung chose now to enter the drone marketplace. It is a world where the best camera drones have long been dominated by one company – DJI – and that company might have some serious concerns in 2025, the year the Samsung S25 Ultra phone is named after.

A drone would also conflict with previous stories suggesting the S25 Ultra would have fairly disappointing spec updates!

Selfie drones, too, seem a much more realistic prospect going into 2024 after the success of the HoverAir X1, a pocket sized drone weighing about 120g which actually folds to about the size of a big phone (but a good deal thicker) and can be launched from the hand. It keeps its subject in shot using AI, and doesn't even need a phone to use (though it partners well with its app).

The new DJI Neo – the drone I'm expecting to be the 'big drone this holiday season' – has also been heavily inspired by

But, if we're honest, both of these drones are a bit over 120g and can only fly in winds up to force 4 (a fairly mild breeze). A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra weights 232g for the whole handset (admittedly no drone), so even if you were able to scale the tech down (which seems implausible to me), you'd be looking at something about 40g in weight maximum (based on the size in the render) which would be very, very susceptible to even the most minor waft.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Look, too, at the potential camera size (and the fact there is no apparent mechanism to stabilize the camera against all the potential vibration!) Sorry folks, but I think this thing is just going to fly away!

On the plus side, there are some great deals on the HoverAir X1 today (Cyber Monday):

Here are some alternative deals on the above real drone that isn't a crazy April fool that seems to have gone too far – I've actually reviewed this, it's not just a render!

Or the cheap already (and FPV upgradeable for the price of some Goggles and a controller) DJI Neo:

If you were more interested in phones, check our guide to the best camera phones.