Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? Is now time for the Samsung Flying Drone Camera?

OK, it's been promised before, and the YouTubers can't leave it alone, but is it coming this time?

Render of a Samsung Galaxy S25 with drone built in
(Image credit: AR Technology (YouTube))

A render video purporting to be a Samsung Galaxy S25 with a built-in drone is getting a lot of attention on YouTube and elsewhere, though there isn't a lot of evidence (or physics) to support the idea.

YouTuber 'AR Technology' has created (or re-re-titled) a render which seems to show a tiny selfie drone which is just about plausible, until you give the physics any serious thought!

