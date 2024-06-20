Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: possible camera specs leak

But the plain S25 and the S25+ might not get such significant camera upgrades
(Image credit: Luke Baker / Digital Camera World)
It may only be June, meaning the next flagship Samsungcamera phone - the Galaxy S25 Ultra - is still at least 6 months away, but there are already leaks detailing its possible camera specs. According to tipster @ISAQUES81 on X (Twitter), the S25 Ultra will feature a quad camera array consisting of a 200MP primary module, flanked by three additional 50MP cameras: an ultrawide module utilising a 1/2.76-inch Samsung ISOCELL JN1 camera sensor, a 3x telephoto module based on a 1/3-inch 50MP ISOCELL sensor, and a second telephoto module boasting 5x zoom.
However, if you were expecting equally compelling camera upgrades to come to the cheaper, non-Ultra handsets in the S25 range, you could be disappointed. A new report from GalaxyClub has leaked the camera specs of the vanilla Galaxy S25, stating that it will receive a 50MP primary camera sensor rather than the 200MP chip from the S25 Ultra, and it'll likely retain the 12MP front-facing selfie camera from the Galaxy S24, and the S23 before that. The same source states that the same camera arrangement will also be used on the upcoming Galaxy S25+.
Aside from the cameras, the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are rumored to be powered by the Exynos 2500 chip in most markets, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor in the USA and China. In line with the current S24 series, the smaller S25 will likely pack a 4,000mAh battery, while the S25+ and S25 Ultra could retain the 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh battery capacities as their preceding phones.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.