Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: possible camera specs leak

But the plain S25 and the S25+ might not get such significant camera upgrades

It may only be June, meaning the next flagship Samsung camera phone - the Galaxy S25 Ultra - is still at least 6 months away, but there are already leaks detailing its possible camera specs. According to tipster @ISAQUES81 on X (Twitter), the S25 Ultra will feature a quad camera array consisting of a 200MP primary module, flanked by three additional 50MP cameras: an ultrawide module utilising a 1/2.76-inch Samsung ISOCELL JN1 camera sensor, a 3x telephoto module based on a 1/3-inch 50MP ISOCELL sensor, and a second telephoto module boasting 5x zoom.

