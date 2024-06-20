Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: possible camera specs leak

It may only be June, meaning the next flagship Samsung camera phone - the Galaxy S25 Ultra - is still at least 6 months away, but there are already leaks detailing its possible camera specs. According to tipster @ISAQUES81 on X (Twitter), the S25 Ultra will feature a quad camera array consisting of a 200MP primary module, flanked by three additional 50MP cameras: an ultrawide module utilising a 1/2.76-inch Samsung ISOCELL JN1 camera sensor, a 3x telephoto module based on a 1/3-inch 50MP ISOCELL sensor, and a second telephoto module boasting 5x zoom.

(Image credit: Samsung)

However, if you were expecting equally compelling camera upgrades to come to the cheaper, non-Ultra handsets in the S25 range, you could be disappointed. A new report from GalaxyClub has leaked the camera specs of the vanilla Galaxy S25, stating that it will receive a 50MP primary camera sensor rather than the 200MP chip from the S25 Ultra, and it'll likely retain the 12MP front-facing selfie camera from the Galaxy S24, and the S23 before that. The same source states that the same camera arrangement will also be used on the upcoming Galaxy S25+.

Aside from the cameras, the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are rumored to be powered by the Exynos 2500 chip in most markets, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor in the USA and China. In line with the current S24 series, the smaller S25 will likely pack a 4,000mAh battery, while the S25+ and S25 Ultra could retain the 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh battery capacities as their preceding phones.

Story credit: SamMobile