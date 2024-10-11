Nikon Df is over a decade old – so why does it still fetch over $1,000?

Before the Zf there was the Nikon Df, but this retro DSLR imitating a retro film camera still commands big bucks. I think I know why…

The Nikon Df against an orange/yellow background with dollar signs in the background
Just look at it! It's not hard to see why people are still interested in the Nikon Df. But you'll have to pay for the privilege of owning one (Image credit: Future)

The Nikon Df has come full circle. Back in 2013 it launched as a newfangled retrospective on the Nikon FM and FE – two of the best film cameras of yesteryear – but with the stills imaging power of the then-flagship Nikon D4. I say stills power because, rather remarkably, the Big N decided to omit video functionality on the Nikon Df entirely.

Now, in 2024, this once cutting-edge hunk of nostalgia has quietly become a modern classic. A contemporary vintage camera, if you will. But if you want to pick one up, you'll certainly have to pay for it; It's not unusual to find used Nikon Dfs for over $1,200 / £1,200. That's body only and not all that far off the price of some used Nikon Zfs!

Image 1 of 3
The Nikon Df's retro shutter button
The Nikon Df's retro shutter button even has provision for an aftermarket shutter button (Image credit: Future)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Nikon Df specs
Sensor16.2-Mp FX CMOS sensor
Image processorEXPEED 3
AF points39 points (9 cross-type)
ISO100-12,800 (50-204,800 exp)
Max shutter speed1/4000 sec
Viewfinder0.70x magnification
Storage 1 x SD card slot
LCD3.2in (921,000 dots)
Max burst5.5fps
Weight710g (25 oz)

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

