It took me years to capture my dramatic photo of sunrise over Whitby Harbor

By
published

Photo of the Day: Multiple early-morning visits to Whitby's West Pier over the years eventually paid dividends, thanks to this striking sunrise

Whitby&#039;s West Pier at sunrise against a fiery orange sky
Kevin Winter's fiery sunrise over Whitby's West Pier was years in the making. EXIF: ISO160, f/13, 4/5 sec (Image credit: Kevin Winter)

A huge advantage of capturing landscape images close to home is that you can revisit locations again and again to better your chances of capturing stunning weather conditions. And that's exactly what Kevin Winter (@krwinterphotos) does with his trusty Nikon Z6 II.

This glorious seascape depicting sunrise over Whitby's West Pier is a byproduct of years of early-morning visits in search of jaw-dropping weather conditions and the fiery sky certainly delivered. Kevin used a Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S to frame the image, along with a Benro Mach3 tripod to steady the shot.

TOPICS
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

