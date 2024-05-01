Is there still life in the Canon M6 Mark II?

By James Artaius
published

The Canon M6 Mark II may be discontinued, but is there is still juice to be squeezed out of this 32.5MP beast?

Canon EOS M6 Mark II being used for street photography
(Image credit: Canon)

Is there still life in a dead camera? When it comes to the Canon M6 Mark II, I think the answer may be yes. 

Just take a look at the specs: the Canon M6 Mark II is a super-compact, street- and travel-friendly camera, with a high-resolution 32.5MP APS-C sensor capable of 14fps bursts and 4K 60p video. These are the reasons why it is the flagship of Canon's EOS M series of mirrorless cameras.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles