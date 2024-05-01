Is there still life in the Canon M6 Mark II?

Is there still life in a dead camera? When it comes to the Canon M6 Mark II, I think the answer may be yes.

Just take a look at the specs: the Canon M6 Mark II is a super-compact, street- and travel-friendly camera, with a high-resolution 32.5MP APS-C sensor capable of 14fps bursts and 4K 60p video. These are the reasons why it is the flagship of Canon's EOS M series of mirrorless cameras.

Of course, there's the rub: Canon discontinued the EOS M system in October 2023. There will be no more EOS M cameras, and Canon no longer produces the EF-M lenses used by the system.

So even though it's a flagship caliber camera, is there any mileage in the Canon M6 Mark II?

Again, the specs tell the tale. This is the same 35.2MP sensor that you'll find in the Canon EOS R7 – not only one of the best Canon cameras available, but one of the best cameras for wildlife photography among many other genres.

That 14fps burst mode is still competitive with many modern cameras, and the Canon M6 Mark II can actually exceed this in RAW burst mode by clocking up to 30fps – which is faster than the powerhouse Canon EOS R5 and current flagship EOS R3, even though it produces slightly cropped 17.9MP stills.

(Image credit: Canon)

While the EOS M system may have been discontinued in favor of EOS R, the M-series cameras hold a distinct advantage: not only are the bodies smaller, so are the lenses. This is because the optics are designed specifically for an APS-C lens mount, whereas even the RF-S lenses for APS-C cameras have to fit the full frame mount – making them inherently bigger.

So if you want a super-compact yet super-capable system, the Canon M6 Mark II might actually serve you better than something like the EOS R50 or R7.

And while Canon may not be making any more EF-M lenses, you still see them popping up occasionally from third parties – not that the system really needs any more glass. The best Canon EF-M lenses are few in number, but the system can easily adapt lenses from other mounts – including near-seamless performance with the extensive lineup of Canon DSLR lenses.

I think the Canon EOS M6 Mark II is still a very appealing camera. Paired with the 15-45mm (24-72mm equivalent) and 18-150mm lenses (28.8-240mm) lenses, it's a great all-in-one setup that's ideal for an everyday carry, travel camera or even for content creation.

And with it being discontinued, there are some some irresistable Canon EOS M6 Mark II deals available!

