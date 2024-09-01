"If you don’t have your health, you won’t have a photography career"

When I returned from traveling after university, I knew that photography was my career path. I joined a wedding photography agency, which soon had me shooting weddings on my own. When I realized that they trusted me enough to go it alone, I left the company and began taking on my clients. But weddings were not for me. I finished on a high with a wonderful couple, but my love was elsewhere.

I became the O2 music photographer and shot bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Panic! At the Disco and Four Year Strong, plus festivals, TV shows and catwalks. I had an absolute blast doing it, but it wasn’t until I got my first set of studio lights that I realized where my passion was.

With fashion and beauty, I love working with different people and creating a concept from idea through to completion. The buzz that you get at the end of the shoot when you know you’ve got the shot is incredible.

I started off photographing in my tiny kitchen. I was ashamed to bring clients in to have their portraits taken, but it was the only space I had access to at the time. I had to make it work until an opportunity arose to own a small photography studio. Then I moved house and out of the studio location, so sadly I had to say goodbye to that space. Since then, I have been shooting in my house, out on location or, if it is required, renting space.