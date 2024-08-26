I rejected the Nikon D850, our most-rated DSLR because it wasn't 50-megapixels – that was a miskate!

By
published

Hindsight is wonderful, but in 2017 I rejected the Nikon D850 because it wasn't 50MP – that was a MASSIVE mistake!

Nikon D850
(Image credit: Future)

I feel my photographic journey has come full circle as I have gotten older, and I am possibly a little wiser! I used to chase megapixels, but now I chase pictures instead. Unfortunately, in my younger days, all I wanted was resolution to offer clients the best possible images during my professional sports photography career.

That mindset made me forgo possibly the best DSLR ever made – the Nikon D850, DCW's most loved camera, just because it wasn't 50 megapixels at the time and that was a MASSIVE mistake on my part!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles