Here's why Elinchrom is now my go-to lighting brand

By
published

I spent the day shooting with Elinchrom lights and now I can't imagine using any others

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

Throughout my career as a photographer, I have used several different lighting brands each with their own merits. However, I recently spent the day using a handful of different lights from Elinchrom, and now I can't imagine using any other.

The key to lighting is understanding how light behaves and from there you can control light to create the look you want, and more often than not, it's not the lights that make the image but the knowledge of the person using them.

Kalum Carter
Overpowering the sun with an Elinchrom THREE(Image credit: Kalum Carter)
Soft delicate light produced from the Elinchrom ELC500 and large softbox(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

