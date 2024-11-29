Do cashback deals work? Yes – I can save £252, BUT not if I buy through Amazon?? Sony, this is madness! Or is it?

By
published

I've been shooting with the kit lens too long. I want a Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM2 Lens. Black Friday is the discount day, so why is it so hard to get the deal on the day?

Person looking confused with bag of cash
(Image credit: Future)

I'm pulling my hair out and I might even not buy a new lens when I stand to save over £200. Why? Because of Cashback deals, which I find a bit odd.

What is wrong with a good old discount? It was one price, now it is another? Simple and straightforward. Bish, bosh.

Sony FE 24-70mm f2.8 G Master II
Sony FE 24-70mm f2.8 G Master II: was £2,100 now £1,699 at Wex Photo Video

+ Wex 'Free memory card with any purchase over £500

+ Wex 'Free memory card with any purchase over £500

See this on 🇺🇸 Amazon.com 🇬🇧 Amazon.co.uk

View Deal
Sony FE 24-70mm f2.8 G Master
Sony FE 24-70mm f2.8 G Master: was £1,599 now £1,399 at Wex Photo Video

SALE PRICE AFTER VOUCHER

SALE PRICE AFTER VOUCHER

+ Wex 'Free memory card with any purchase over £500

See this on 🇺🇸 Amazon.com 🇬🇧 Amazon.co.uk

View Deal

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

