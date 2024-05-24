Digital Photographer's Shot Of The Month: 'Little Egret in a Changing Landscape'

Photographer Jacob J Watson-Howland discusses his photograph featuring little egrets and the loss of their natural habitat

(Image credit: Jacob J. Watson-Howland)

"I was photographing Little Egrets in a flooded inlet when I stumbled upon this lone figure standing poised. Its gracefully preening silhouette contrasted with the dark foliage and highlighted the delicate balance between nature and the challenges it faces.

This photograph captures the resilience of the Egret navigating a changing environment. As rising sea levels transform estuaries into rias (or inlets), Little Egrets face the loss of their natural habitat, emphasizing the urgency of climate action. 

Jacob J. Watson-Howland

Jacob J. Watson-Howland, known as Nature with Jacob, is a nature photographer, filmmaker, writer, and content creator. He captures the beauty of the natural world through his exceptional photography, captivating videos, weekly newsletter, and inspiring stories, with the aim of promoting a sense of well-being and connection to nature among his audience.

