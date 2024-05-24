Digital Photographer's Shot Of The Month: 'Little Egret in a Changing Landscape'

"I was photographing Little Egrets in a flooded inlet when I stumbled upon this lone figure standing poised. Its gracefully preening silhouette contrasted with the dark foliage and highlighted the delicate balance between nature and the challenges it faces.

This photograph captures the resilience of the Egret navigating a changing environment. As rising sea levels transform estuaries into rias (or inlets), Little Egrets face the loss of their natural habitat, emphasizing the urgency of climate action.

Converting the image to black and white accentuates the fragility of their existence, with the muted tones underscoring the uncertainty of their future. Little Egrets are crucial subjects for research, providing insights into avian behavior and their ability to adapt to climate change.

Their presence in urban estuaries also highlights the need for sustainable human-wildlife interactions and serves as a reminder of our responsibility to protect and restore natural ecosystems."

Jacob J. Watson-Howland Social Links Navigation Photographer Jacob J. Watson-Howland, known as Nature with Jacob, is a nature photographer, filmmaker, writer, and content creator. He captures the beauty of the natural world through his exceptional photography, captivating videos, weekly newsletter, and inspiring stories, with the aim of promoting a sense of well-being and connection to nature among his audience.

Tech details

(Image credit: Canon)

Camera: Canon EOS R6

Lens: Canon EF 300mm f/2.8 OS II USM

Aperture: f/7.1

Shutter speed: 1/1000 sec

ISO: 320