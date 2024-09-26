Canon may just have designed the perfect camera (for me)

I'm hearing more and more rumors about the Canon EOS R6 Mark III – and the more I hear about it, the more I think that Canon might just have made the perfect camera.

Or at least, the perfect camera for me.

The latest camera rumors suggest that the Mark III will complete the evolution from the original EOS R6, continued by the R6 Mark II, to give it even more in common with the R5 and R5 Mark II – while retaining the advantages of the 6-series.

I'd already heard that the camera will have a similar 5.69 million-dot viewfinder to the R5, but now there are whispers that it will adopt the split CFexpress B / SD card memory setup as well.

This is a huge advantage for one simple, fate-tempting reason: I've never had a CFexpress card fail on me. On the other hand, I've had SD cards corrupt files, corrupt altogether, refuse to play back video, get inexplicably stuck in 'locked' mode, and even have the plastic lock switch fall off.

Moving to CFexpress will solve all these problems, and deliver the speed needed for the high-performance video and burst rates that the R6 Mark III is said to have.

(Image credit: Future)

I'm hearing that it has an R3-like stacked sensor, which means we're looking at continuous shooting speeds of at least 30fps (most likely 40fps), along with claims of 4K 120p / FullHD 240p video.

But hey, the R5 Mark II does that – and that's not a camera I reach for, when it comes to everyday / day job shooting, because the files are just too chunky.

This is where those 6-series advantages come in. I love the 45MP of the R5 for some of my paid work, but honestly smaller file sizes are so much easier to handle for my day-to-day stuff.

Enter the R6 Mark III's 24MP(ish) sensor, which for me is the sweet spot – and, combined with the reliability of a CFexpress card, makes this such a tasty proposition.

The R6 family has been one of, if not the, best-selling lines for Canon. And the more I hear about it, the more I think I might just be putting in a pre-order for the threequel.

