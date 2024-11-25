As a Nikon stalwart, I won't be losing any sleep over the Sony A1 II and Canon EOS R1's 'better' AF

So what if Canon and Sony's flagship cameras have technically better autofocus than the Nikon Z9 and Z8? I'm sticking with Nikon, no matter what

We camera owners are a tribal bunch, fiercely loyal to our brands, jumping to the defense of whatever camera we happen to own, should an argument ensue with owners of other systems about which is better. Even if we know, in our hearts, that we're not entirely right.

When Sony was making strides with the burgeoning Alpha series years ago, I'd argue that such early mirrorless cameras were a mere gimmick compared to a 'proper' DSLR, such as my Nikon D850, which I'd bought as soon as it came out. Then, when Nikon finally launched the Z system years behind its competitors, I'd proclaim that big N was completely in the right to take the time to develop the truly groundbreaking Z system, with its enlarged mount and reduced flange distance to the image sensor resulting in superior image quality, compared with those who'd rushed to get their earlier mirrorless models to market (which I still maintain is entirely correct).

