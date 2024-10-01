AI-powered Remove & Reframe Tools headline Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2025

The AI-powered Remove tool finally makes its way into Photoshop Elements, following its success in Adobe Photoshop CC

Once again, AI editing tools headline Adobe's annual Elements releases, with Adobe Photoshop Elements 2025 boasting a nifty AI-powered Remove tool and Depth Blur filter. Adobe Premiere Elements 2025 gets an AI boost, too, with Auto Reframe. This clever tech automatically centers the frame on the subject, when you turn a landscape-orientation video into a vertical, social-media-friendly aspect ratio. But artificial intelligence isn’t the be-all and end-all. Both suites still boast plenty of standard upgrades as well.

If you're unfamiliar with the best photo editing software packages on the market, Adobe Elements provides more streamlined and user-friendly versions of the editing behemoth's flagship image- and video-editing suites. It also provides a one-time-purchase alternative for hobbyists and creatives who’d rather buy software outright than pay for a monthly Creative Cloud subscription.

But before I dive into the new editing features in more detail. The Elements 2025 package features M3 silicon chip support. An important addition for anyone looking to get the most out of their brand new Apple iMac M3 or Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M3 .

Here's what to expect in Adobe Elements 2025...

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2025 features tools to make complicated-looking composites, easy (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2025 upgrades

Leave it to AI to deliver the most exciting upgrades to this year's Photoshop offering. You can now take advantage of the Remove tool and Object Removal Guided Edit, which Adobe says will: "Make anything disappear in seconds". Another AI-powered function is the Depth Blur filter, which allows you to control the depth of field within your images. But the upgrades don't stop with AI, you get a raft of standard upgrades, too.

Change Object Color allows you to change the color of a selected area. Combine Photos simplifies the art of creating composites. Quick Actions allow you to add motion effects to images. And you can add a range of textured photo backgrounds and fun graphics to creations to boot. If all of that sounds a little too much to handle, you'll also find 59 step-by-step Guided Edits to help bring your editing skills up to speed.

The Adobe Elements mobile app (currently in Beta) is also receiving additional functionality, allowing you to use one-click Quick Actions, automatically change backgrounds, add moving overlays and more.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2025 boasts more color grading options and LUT presets (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Premiere Elements 2025 upgrades

Whether you're a budding videographer or intend to take advantage of the great-value Photoshop and Premiere Elements bundle, the latter has received its fair share of upgrades since Adobe Premiere Elements 2024. The AI-powered Auto Reframe's ability to track the subject of horizontal footage that's been converted into a vertical aspect ratio isn’t the only standout new feature.

Adobe also promises "dynamic titles", thanks to more control over text as well as new templates, including a range of free Adobe Stock title templates. Color grading options have been boosted thanks to new White Balance and color correction Curves tools, as well as LUT presets that can color grade footage in one click.

The Timeline has been tweaked for simplified functionality, including quick-access editing tools via the Quick Tools menu and the ability to lock individual tracks from accidental edits.

