I don’t upgrade my camera tech every time there’s a new launch – as evidenced by the DJI Mini 2 that is still taking up a slot in my camera bag. But beyond the better wind resistance and upgraded camera, there’s one thing that really has me itching to update: The rumors on the DJI Mini 5 Pro.

DJI hasn’t confirmed any sort of details on a successor to the Mini 4 Pro, but FCC filings and leaked images have built up a lot of hype around potential features that could be coming to the Mini lineup.

The biggest one? The drone is rumored to have a larger one-inch sensor.

If that particular rumor is true, it would have some significant implications for DJI’s Mini series that weighs under 250g. Yes, DJI already has better drones than the Mini series, with larger sensors. But the Mini is made to fly under the radar of some drone laws, with its 249g weight meaning it doesn’t require registration in the US.

Skipping the registration fee isn’t the only perk. Part 107 laws in the US allow drones under .55 pounds to fly over crowds of people, (although they also have to have propeller guards, which would push the weight of the current DJI Mini series over that threshold). I’m also finding that smaller drones are easier to travel with, as there are fewer regulations around drones under 250g in other countries, as well, including Canada and the UK.

A drone that is under 250g but has a larger camera onboard would be a significant step forward for the DJI Mini series. The Mini series has long been a good choice for beginners and advanced users on a budget, and a larger sensor would help deliver even better images and videos from the small drone. DJI has already enhanced the wind resistance, cold weather durability, battery life, and obstacle detection on the Mini 4 Pro since I first bought into the Mini series; a one-inch sensor would be a significant upgrade.

There’s one major problem, however. Even if the rumors are true and no matter how much cash I save up between now and whenever the DJI Mini 5 Pro launches, I probably won’t be able to buy it. Why? Because I’m a US drone pilot.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DJI says a “customs misunderstanding” has prevented new drones from being shipped to the US, despite the company still having time left before legislation required the company to pass a security review or face a US ban. Drones have been out of stock on DJI’s US webstore for months, and the retailers who have some in stock often have increased prices to go along with the lowered supply.

DJI’s recently launched drones like the DJI Mavic 4 Pro have not yet been launched in the US, and with drones still out of stock at DJI’s webstore, I suspect that situation isn’t going to clear up anytime soon.

The situation has me researching the cost of driving to Canada to buy a drone, which, between the inflated prices and living only around four hours from Toronto, would in some cases be cheaper, travel costs included. But DJI’s vague statement about it being a “customs misunderstanding” makes it unclear if I could even return home with a DJI drone in my possession.

The DJI Mini 5 Pro rumors have me itching to upgrade my drone – but I suspect I won’t be able to in the US anytime soon.

You may also like

Take a look at the best camera drones – or the best drones to buy if you can't buy a DJI drone.