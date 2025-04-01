I tuned up my DJI Flip with free firmware update – and so can you!

DJI's new free firmware update for the DJI Flip improves flight tuning across the board – though doesn't bring any significant new features.

The DJI Flip is one of the most significant new drones from the leading consumer drone company in some time, bringing with it built-in propellor guards and a 3-axis gimbal on the camera for the first time – and all under the critical 250g / 8oz weight limit which means it can be flown without registration. That’s why the DJI Flip review is one of the best reviews I’ve ever given a drone.

Given that, understandably, there wasn’t a lot of room for adding new software features, but that didn’t stop DJI from assessing the performance of the drone in flight and making tweaks to further improve the performance. Given that the aerodynamics are different from previous designs, it’s reassuring to know that this has been kept under review, though I have to admit that, in my testing, I had little by way of problems.

Mind that tree! (Image credit: Future)

I can say that my son also tested the strength of the petal design reasonably firmly against a tree! Even that had no apparent ill effects, though, and we were able to recover the aircraft and restart it.

The firmware update, v01.00.1200, is accessible via the latest version of DJI Fly – 1.16.4 – which you will likely get updated automatically on your device. If not, it is available via the DJI Flip download center on the DJI site.

Another factor that made the Flip an exciting change for DJI's photography drones was the inclusion of selfie drone features, so the drone can be operated without a remote controller (for tracking and "follow me" style shots) but one is included for more general photography and videography. You will also need to update the firmware with your remote controller. The DJI RC 2, RC-N2, or RC-N3 controllers all have newer firmware available.

