I’ve had my eye on the Ray-Ban Meta glasses for a while now, literally and figuratively. But just as I was about to click 'add to cart', Meta dropped a new collaboration that’s making me seriously reconsider.

The Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced How-stuhn) are performance-first camera glasses that pack upgraded tech into Oakley’s unmistakably bold frame.

If the Ray-Bans were Meta’s stylish, everyday entrée into AI wearables, the Oakley Meta glasses are their high-performance, high-stamina counterpart; engineered for athletes, weekend warriors, and even content creators who want to record life’s most dynamic moments without missing a beat (or reaching for a phone).

This is Meta’s second major partnership with eyewear powerhouse EssilorLuxottica, after the Ray-Ban Meta. The Oakley Meta HSTN blends Meta’s AI smarts with Oakley’s DNA of sport and durability. While I still prefer the Ray-Ban aesthetic personally, I’d pass them up in a heartbeat for these specs, because the specs (yes, the specs' specs) are just that much better.

(Image credit: Oakley / Meta)

The highlight is an ultra HD 3K camera built into the frame, capable of capturing crisp, hands-free footage from your point of view; whether that’s a cycling route, a skate trick, or just your dog catching a frisbee.

Powerful open-ear speakers deliver playlists, podcasts, or coaching tips without blocking out the world around you. And with an IPX4 water resistance rating, these glasses are ready for real-world wear from sweat and rain to unexpected splashes.

Then there’s the improved battery life. A full charge gives you up to eight hours of use and 19 hours on standby, and you can fast-charge to 50% in just 20 minutes. The included charging case keeps you powered up with an additional 48 hours of charge. That’s serious stamina packed into a surprisingly sleek form.

(Image credit: Oakley / Meta)

Meta AI is built right into the glasses, offering real-time assistance with a simple voice command. Ask for wind speed on the golf course, record a video for your Stories, or check the surf conditions, all without pulling out your phone. Whether training, traveling, or just trying to capture the moment, it’s like having a digital sidekick perched right on your face.

The Oakley Meta HSTN will be available for preorder starting July 11 at $499 for a limited-edition model, with the rest of the collection rolling out later this summer starting at $399. It is a bit of an investment compared to the current Ray-Ban model, but given the tech upgrades, it feels well-earned.

So yes, while I might still reach for the Ray-Bans for a rooftop brunch, I’d strap on the Oakleys for just about everything else. They’re proof that smart glasses are not only evolving but also specializing.

Introducing Performance AI glasses by Oakley Meta - YouTube Watch On

Above: The Oakley Meta HSTN

