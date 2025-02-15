Can I just start shooting video or do I need more gear to become a videographer?

It can be easy to forget if you’re a seasoned photographer or videographer, but buying gear when getting into content creation is almost as intimidating as learning the necessary techniques. The imaging industry is constantly bombarding creatives with the best camera for video and the best mirrorless camera, with a plethora of lenses and accessories to boot. As such, it's easy to feel that all the latest goodies are essential purchases. But what is really essential to start shooting video?

But if you get too bogged down with kit, you’ll invest far too much time and money researching and making purchases, when those resources can very often be put to better use by simply getting out there and shooting videos. However, some kit is essential, and I was extremely interested in what YouTuber and videographer, Joris Hermans, had to say in his video: “The ONLY Camera Gear Beginners NEED for Videography.” He provides just five items of essential gear for videographers and I agree with every pick.

The ONLY Camera Gear Beginners NEED for Videography - YouTube Watch On

But before you give it a watch, it’s worth thinking about what type of video footage you want to shoot as well. Because, let’s face it, you can shoot incredible videos with little more than the best camera phone nowadays. But even if you’re using your iPhone, or the best budget vlogging camera like the Sony ZV-E10 II, or a bonafide video powerhouse like the Panasonic Lumix GH6, I personally think it’s always worth investing a little more in audio. That might mean picking up a shotgun and/or lavalier mic, for example. But honestly, no matter how well-lit and how well-framed your video is, the production value will take a huge dive if you cannot provide clean audio.

When it comes to the camera itself, you’ll want to think about what resolution you’ll predominantly be shooting in and what size sensor you’re after. Many videographers favor smaller APS-C or Micro Four Thirds sensors for ‘run-and-gun’ shooting, since the cameras and lenses tend to be smaller, while smaller sensors will also provide an inherently larger depth of field, adding a little extra leeway when focusing.

And while 6K and 8K cameras might sound very attractive, you’ll need a top-notch computer setup to process the files and lots of expensive storage. For most uses, shooting higher than 4K is only useful if you’re digitally cropping to either zoom into or stabilize the footage. As far as delivery, only specialist clients will be looking for higher than 4K. After all, most theater screens are still 2K.

So, with all that in mind, watch Joris’ video and find out what gear he deems essential. Hopefully, it’ll save you a few bucks and many hours of deliberation so you can go out there and start making videos ASAP!

